From driller to doctor, miner digs deep for new career

From a mine site to an emergency room a Sunshine Coast man is making the ultimate career change.

Former fly in-fly out mine driller Brad Lines recently graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast with a Psychology degree.

But that wasn't quite enough for the high-achiever who is heading down a new path after getting into medicine.

The 33-year-old has been accepted into his first preference - Griffith University's Doctor of Medicine program at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital (SCUH).

"To get a place in this program is amazing," he said.

"My wife Sam works at SCUH as a nurse and we have family nearby, which will be wonderful for our baby daughter and an essential support for us over the next four years."

"I didn't know that a career in medicine was an option for me as a mature-age student without an OP score until I began studying at USC, which helped me identify my strengths and gave me the confidence to pursue the goal of becoming a medical doctor."

Theo Mostert, Rees Telford and Brad Lines - farewelling the USC campus at Sippy Downs.

Mr Lines earned USC's top award, the Chancellor's Medal, in 2020 for his outstanding voluntary service as well as academic achievement.

"I enrolled in the Bachelor of Social Science (Psychology) to work to improve people's mental health in therapeutic settings," he said.

"I discovered it was possible for me to become a doctor.

"My undergraduate GPA and my GAMSAT score met the requirements for an interview at Griffith University and everything progressed from there.

"I am confident my initial nerves will fade once I sink my teeth into Semester 1.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the people I'll be studying with for the next four years, as we examine the life of a doctor."

He's not the only USC graduate set to follow the path to postgraduate medicine.

Biomedical Science graduates Theo Mostert and Rees Telford will head over the border this year after they were accepted into medicine at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Sydney respectively.

Mr Mostert said he was 'super excited'.

"My dad is a doctor and I idolised (science commentator) Dr Karl Kruszelnicki.

"USC gave me a fantastic foundation, with Biomedical Science preparing me for medical entry exams and interviews."

Mr Telford said he was keen to learn about all areas of medicine.

"I've been working part-time at Noosa Hospital's emergency department and that's given me the idea of a career in retrieval medicine."