From financing to thrilling

GREG Holman was the founding partner and largest shareholder of GPS Wealth. After the sale of the business for $20 million in 2017, Greg decided to retire from corporate life forever.

"I'm an entrepreneur and love the thrill and excitement of building businesses from the start-up phase, he said.

"With my hard-working team, we built GPS Wealth from scratch to more than 300 licensed advisers and accountants in just over six years.

"I'd taken GPS Wealth as far as I could and, after years of constant travel across the country recruiting advisers and accountants while living in hotel rooms during the week, it was time to slow down and start another chapter in my life.

"I've always had an imagination; always been full of ideas, which helped to build my businesses. Most of my marketing ideas in the business world came from my walks along the beach at Noosa where I've lived for the past 27 years.

"I think it has something to do with the feeling of the sand under my feet along with the sound of the ocean. It's where weird and wonderful business ideas come to me.

"I now spend half my time in Noosa and the other half living by the beach in Thailand.

"In retirement, these daily walks along the beaches of Noosa and Thailand gave me the inspiration and ideas to write my first novel, Billy Houston: Rags to Riches.”

Billy Houston arrives in Santa Monica, California, as a 14-year-old schoolboy from Australia. Within nine years he's been expelled from school, had his face rebuilt after a car accident and is held at gunpoint in an armed hold-up in a LA bar.

All things that happened to Greg in real life but in Melbourne, not America.

Billy Houston: Rags to Riches is available at all big retailers including Barnes & Noble, Booktopia, Apple, Kobo, and Amazon, along with another 39,000 small independent retailers.

Orders can also be made at www.gregholman.com.au.