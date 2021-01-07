Menu
Neighbours writer Stephen Vagg will share his secrets at the Peregian Digital Hub.
From law to Neighbours: TV writer shares his tales

Matt Collins
7th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
When Stephen Vagg was still at school he chose to study law because he didn’t think grown ups could make a living from writing.

How wrong he was.

Despite carving out a successful law career, Mr Vagg’s passion for writing continued to grow stronger.

By the mid-90s he had begun studying at a Sydney film school.

Like most enthusiastic filmmakers, his early work wasn’t about to take Hollywood by storm.

“I made the awful student film like most people make,” he said.

His first paid gig was travelling to some of Queensland’s most beautiful locations as a researcher on The Great Outdoors.

He then made the brave move to self-fund a low-budget film with his wife and director Louise Alston.

The film All my friends live in Brisbane cost $42,000 to make.

Stephen Vagg with wife and director Louise Alston in 2013.
“I took all the lessons I had learnt and put them into the film,” Mr Vagg said.

“There is nothing quite like making a film.

“It is like climbing a mountain. You spend a lot of the time worried you will fall off, but when you make it it’s exhilarating.”

After writing a number of plays the Coolum resident was offered a job writing for popular Australian television soap series Home and Away followed by Neighbours.

“When you are writing for soapies you have to always give it 100 per cent,” Mr Vagg said.

“You have got to keep writer fit and treat it like you are playing a professional sport.

“One of the hardest things is keeping up with how young people speak.”

Stephen Vagg will be sharing his knowledge and experience at the two-day Writing a Low-Budget Feature Film course.

The course will be held at the Peregian Digital Hub on Friday January 15 (2pm-5pm) and Saturday January 16 (1pm-5pm).

