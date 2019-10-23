From Mormon church to porn star

Addie now has more than 70,000 Instagram followers.

Addie now has more than 70,000 Instagram followers.

She lost her faith - and gained a following.

Addie Andrews went from being a modest missionary for the Mormon church to a bombshell adult entertainer. The 30-year-old porn star, who recently was named Penthouse magazine's "Pet of the Month," says that in many ways, her past life and current profession have a lot in common.

"I felt the most fulfilled when I was physically helping people," she says in a statement about her past God-fearing life as it relates to her current one.

The sex kitten grew up in a small town in the Pacific Northwest with "little freedom". Her parents required her to be religious, but allowed her to pick her own church. When she turned 17, she went with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"The church took me in, was so welcoming, and wanted to do well by me," says the 173cm blond beauty.

She only had sex once before accepting Mormonism, and obediently adhered to the church's rule against premarital sex.

"The problem is not just that premarital sex is denied but that they make it out to be a very serious sin and shameful thing to do," says Andrews. "The deeper I got into the religion, the farther from my own identity I got."

Addie has risen up the ranks in the porn world.

For 18 months, she proselytised in a stateside mission, and she didn't have sex again until she was 26.

"I was very sexually repressed!" she says. "You're essentially a nun, devoted to your religion for that period of time."

She couldn't be sexual, watch movies with her family on the Sabbath or even be her sister's bridesmaid - because the bridesmaid dress was "immodest" by Mormon standards. Her inability to be in her sibling's wedding party made Andrews reconsider her Mormon faith. She was also starting to miss her old passions: singing, dancing and acting.

In 2017, she stopped attending church. The following year, she moved to California to become an actor, but despite having a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University, she couldn't even find work as a waitress.

So she tried her luck as an exotic dancer.

"I started getting contacted by a lot of porn agents," says the curvy adult film starlet, who today has more than 70,000 Instagram followers.

This January, the performer, now based in Florida, linked with an agent and has quickly risen in the porn ranks since.

And her family has accepted her new lifestyle.

"I knew that they'd be a little shocked when I told them about my adult work," she says. While they've been open-minded about her new career, they're also averting their eyes.

Even her brother is okay with her profession.

"My brother said, 'I will definitely never watch your porn, but you seem happier than ever, so I support your decision.'"

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission