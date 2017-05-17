From novice archer to gold medallist in six years

Dennis Mycock took up archery only six years ago and beat previous Olympians and world champions at the World Masters Games last month.

WHEN Dennis Mycock pulls his bow back, the world falls silent - it's just him, his "45 pounds”, his arrow and the target.

"You have to be totally vacant in your mind,” Dennis said.

"If you're thinking of other things, you won't be able to shoot well. It's very meditative.”

With strong focus and fine muscle control, the Eumundi resident was able to shoot the best and win gold in his age group at the World Masters Games in Auckland.

Despite suffering from a cold and being up against former professionals and Olympians in the sport, Dennis was crowned the champion in indoor archery.

"I knew at lunch time when I looked up (at the score) that I was leading by about five or six points,” Dennis said.

"I thought if I could maintain control and focus, I would have a good chance of winning.”

Dennis began training under Olympic trainer Lynette Rankin-Tyack at the Sunshine Coast Archery Club six years ago.

He said he had an interest in archery as a child but didn't pursue it until retirement.

"When I was a kid I rode my bicycle past an archery group and I noticed the grace and elegance of the sport,” Dennis said.

"When I took it up, I thought it would be more fun than chasing a golf ball around a park.

"I realised you needed strength, focus and subtlety.”

Dennis said he was chuffed to win at one of the world's biggest sporting events.

"The Masters are bigger than the Olympics, there were 28,000 competitors,” Dennis said.

"Lynette said I was a natural when I first started.

"You put in hours and hours of practice for such a long time, when they call out your name when you win gold, it doesn't matter how old you are, you still get a buzz.

"My wife was delighted, so were my two daughters. (The) club members were happy for me. It capped off the achievements I had done at state level.”