From Peregian Springs to Africa to make joyful deliveries

AT JUST 21 years of age, the 2013 St Andrew's Anglican College graduate Chase Becker has worked as a volunteer student midwife in Africa eight times, travelled to most European countries and is set to finish her dual nursing/midwifery degree in June.

"I travel to Africa three times a year to work in a small hospital in Dar es Salaam that delivers 80 to 100 babies per day,” she said.

Chase and her family have also launched a not-for-profit, non-government organisation in Tanzania and Australia called Midwife Vision Global.

"The main aim is to reduce maternity and neonatal mortality and morbidity, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

Chase has plans to become a doctor specialising in neonatal surgery on any mission with Medicins sans Frontiere (Doctors without Borders).

"Global, multi-cultural and low-clinical resource areas are challenging, diverse and make me feel valued as a clinician and person - to help those most in need,” she said.

Midwife Vision Global, see www.midwifevision.com.