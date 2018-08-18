From riches into rags saves waste

THE Salvation Army Family Store in Noosaville is booming.

On Wednesday, a host of customers roamed the building, trying out clothes, books, musical instruments, tools, hardware, and even furniture - and all good quality products.

It resembled more a department store than an "op shop”.

"It's one of our busiest stores, with one of the highest turnovers,” regional manager Michael Chadban said.

"We receive very high donations here, and it supplies all the surrounding stores in the area.

"The market in recycled clothes has grown.

"It has become quite a popular pastime to buy second-hand clothing at a fraction of the retail price.

"Particularly here at this store; there's a good mix of the affluent and not-so-affluent [customers].

"We do get high-quality donations.”

Store manager Dave Crothers said some of the clothing and shoe donations carried expensive, exclusive labels, with some never having been worn.

"There are items costing a tenth of what you would pay normally,” he said.

"Young people are more environmentally conscious so buy recycled; it used to be an older demographic custom.”

Mr Chadban said the Salvos were "always” looking at ways to reduce their waste footprint.

But while most of the donations are easily re-saleable, some has really reached the end of the

road.

And the last thing the Salvos want to do is load everything off to become landfill.

"We do bags-and-rags, for example; some items are beyond re-sale, so we supply local workshops with rags and cloths at reduced

cost.

"We also do metal recycling to keep it out of landfill - although we don't encourage fridge donations - and we are working on ways of dealing with furniture which has had its day without it going into landfill.”

Mr Crothers said all types of customers frequent the store, with "people in need of things, or others looking for bargains”.

"It's how I ended up here,” he said.

"I went into the Homemaker Store for furniture, and furnished my whole house for $650 - and [additionally] got a job as a truck driver.

"Three months later, I am the manager here.”

But like every other store, they are short on volunteers.

"We need them for sorting, selling, offsiders on trucks,” Mr Chadban said.

"While our main age group is 50-65 who are often looking for work or are semi-retired, younger people are always more than welcome, and we do already have a few.

"Working here offers friendship, camaraderie, a positive culture.

"New members are always welcomed by the other staff,” he said.

"Some staff been here 25 years.”

Daily staffing requirements are about 8-12 people, part-time and full-time.

Mr Chadban said they had also installed air-conditioning into the rear area.

"In summer it got too hot and in winter it was too cold.

"And the staff are saying it's a lot better now,” he said.