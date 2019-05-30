From school rooms to the boardroom

IN BUSINESS, some dream of one day sitting on a board of company directors.

That opportunity has arrived a few decades early for three Noosa District State High School Year 12 students and they're pretty excited.

Ty Kroes, Jesaiah Harris and Josh Hodgkinson all have a keen interest in business.

Earlier this year, they were appointed as Junior Observer Directors for 2019 on a board that manages one of the only few publicly- listed companies on the Sunshine Coast.

As many locals are aware, Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Limited manages the Community Bank branches of Bendigo Bank in Cooroy, Tewantin Noosa, Pomona and Marcoola.

Since 2008, these same Community Bank branches have combined to give back more than $1 million to community groups, schools and organisations right across our region.

The allocation of these funds to more than 50 projects are in the hands of the SCCFSL board who meet every month at the new Tewantin Noosa branch - and that's where the junior directors come in.

Through Bendigo Bank's sponsorships at NDSHS, Ty, Jesaiah and Josh were made aware of a program where they could attend each SCCFSL board meeting and learn more about how community banking works on a boardroom level.

It's a big step in the right direction in the development of any career and they have seen firsthand how it can lead to a great job - maybe even close to home.

"I know I speak for Jesaiah and Josh in saying how happy we are to have been given this opportunity,” NDSHS captain Ty said.

"Along with each of the branch managers the SCCFSL board is filled with directors who have years of experience and great success in the business world and they're really lovely people too.

"It's a great head start to learn how a board works and also to learn more about the important part the Community Bank branches play in Noosa and the North Shore's future.

"It's just amazing how much time and money the branches have invested in our communities.”