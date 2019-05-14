From street eats to fine dining

DRIFT IN: Mr Drifter's Charlie Harrison and chef Nestor Galapia will host Street Eats and Beats in Noosa Junction as part of Noosa Food and Wine Festival .

LOVERS of food, wine and good times rejoice because this year's Noosa Food and Wine Festival is set to kick off this Thursday.

There will be a smorgasbord of local produce on show and ready to be cooked up by some of the country's best chefs.

Something a bit different this year is the Street Eats and Beats event happening in Noosa Junction.

The crews from Mr Drifter, Sushi Yah-Man and Paradise Arcade will serve up full-of-flavour street food for this laneway-style party.

Mr Drifter's Charlie Harrison said he was excited to be part of Noosa's biggest food weekend.

"I've locked in the bands and DJ and we will have a street artist coming as well,” Mr Harrison said.

"It will be a celebration of food and drink.”

Since opening in January, Mr Drifter's has added to Noosa Junction's up-and-coming hub and Mr Harrison said an event like this was a great way to showcase the "local Noosa hangout”.

"We wanted to cater for a different demographic,” he said.

"I am trying to make something a bit different, sort of like a fringe food and wine festival.”

"It will be casual and very streety.”

A graffiti artist will paint a wall mural live on the night while the carpark-turned-street-party will be alive with reggae rhythms.

The event will also feature Noosa's Land and Sea Brewery and market stalls from local up-cycled denim brand Ritch N Steele and Noosa Junction's Water Pistol Surfboards.

A local himself who once made cocktails alongside Neil Perry at a previous Food and Wine Festival, Mr Harrison created the Street Eats and Beats concept with the hope it will turn into a regular junction event.

"This is a bit of an entry into what Noosa laneway events will be like in the future.”

Entry to the event will also include a serve of food from each food station.

Tickets are $40 and Mr Harrison said they have been selling fast.

Street East and Beats starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 18 and is an 18+ event.

Taste the best food and wine on offer at this year's festival. Contributed

From street eats to fine dining, tickets are still available to a range of other events taking place across the weekend, otherwise the Festival Village will be the best place to soak up all the atmosphere.

Think Manu Feildel, Adriano Zumbo and Neil Perry, not to mention a battle of the Matts as this year's festival is set to feature locals Matt Golinski and Matt Sinclair and along with the lovable Matt Preston, Matt Moran and Matt Wilkinson.

General admission tickets will include a re-usable wine glass filled with prosecco on arrival while inside the village you can browse local produce, try some of the region's best food and wine and maybe spot your favourite chef. Tickets are also available to masterclasses and the new River Lounge and Drink Lab.

Local producers this year will include Barenuts, CC's Kitchen, Cobram Estate, Cooloola Berries, Deadly Espresso, Hum Honey, Kokopod Chocolate Australia, Lindols Macadamias, Slow Food Noosa and Taste of Noosa Cookbook, The Fermentary, The Pumpkin House, Ugly Duck Preserves, Woombye Cheese Co. plus more.

If craft beer is more your style, some of Noosa's best brewers will have a cold one ready to go in the beer and cider corner.

Learn a trick or two at a Noosa Food and Wine masterclass, featuring some of the best chefs in the industry. Contributed

The main stage will be jam-packed with cooking demonstrations from 10am on Saturday and Sunday before live edutainment kicks off at dusk.

Further afield local restaurants will host events from Pitchfork in Peregian Beach out to Cooroy's Copperhead Brewery.

Otherwise see the countryside with a hinterland food tour or play a round of golf while enjoying canapes at Noosa Springs.

For festival information and tickets visit www.noosafoodandwine.com.au.