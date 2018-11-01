From superbike to bicycle as Troy's Noosa bid saddles up

THE Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival's Super Saturday will see a high-powered biker tackling the Australian Open Criterium.

Australian Superbike champion Troy Herfoss will take on the nation's best cyclists along the Noosa Pde course.

Herfoss has just wrapped up another Superbike title and, with that behind him, his focus now moves into another of his passions, road cycling.

Herfoss is happy to kickstart his cycling season in Noosa.

"For me it is now all about the National Road Championships in January and I will use Noosa criterium as a fun event to get my cycling season started.

"After 45 minutes around that Noosa course I will know if I am in shape or not.”

It is a long way from Phillip Island to Noosa but the talented Herfoss is no stranger to anything on two wheels and able to mix it with the very best in the world of motorcycles, dirt bikes, road cycling and mountain bikes.

"I was raised with dirt bikes and my dad road bikes and I lived in a country town in New South Wales called Goulburn. I was grew up on land so it is was always dirt bikes and then moved on to road bikes as I got older.

" Mick Doohan was my hero so I always wanted to be a Superbike rider or a Moto GP rider and I made it to the highest level in domestic racing in Australia and now I am pretty happy doing that."

Herfoss is living out his childhood dream in the high pressure, high speed world of Superbikes, where success and failure is measured in tenths of a second.

"I just got my best top speed on the weekend at Phillip Island at 305kmh but generally in the high 200's at most tracks.

"The speed isn't really the scary part, it is how fast the bikes accelerate. Phillip Island is one of the fastest tracks in the world but to give you an example, we are only full throttle for about four or five seconds in a lap.

"The bikes have so much power and acceleration if you pull the throttle on too fast, it will throw you off."