From trash to treasured art

RUBBISH AS ART: St Thomas More Primary School have created art from rubbish collected at local beaches. Caitlin Zerafa

EARLY education is often the best preventative when it comes to the continuing rubbish crisis and one local school children have turned trash into treasured art.

St Thomas More Primary School students spent two collecting rubbish off local beaches and parks as part of the #takefourfromtheshore initiative, the creative art with a powerful message.

Inspired by Year 5 Student Keeley Pollard, the young eco-warrior encourages people to pick up four items of rubbish every time they head to the beach.

Assistant Principal Paul Castelli the project has brought a sense of awareness to the children about rubbish.

"Keeley started becoming aware of the rubbish around the school and at the beach and created take four from the shore,” Mr Castelli said.

"From that our very clever art teacher, Abby Muras put together an art show,” Mr Castelli said.

"We had the children bring in the rubbish they had collected and we laid it out on a four by four metre tarp.”

Mr Castelli said the amount of rubbish was incredible.

The rubbish was organised into colour groups and placed into clear tubes to create a permanent art fixture for the school grounds. Left over rubbisah was used by students from Years 4-6 to create turtles.

Ms Muras said the project has brought a change in attitude toward rubbish.

"The art really draws you in, " she said.

"This is sparking a sense of change in habit. We still see kids out collecting.”

"People often don't think about it (rubbish) or alternatives they could use.”

Ms Muras said it was an eye opening project and she could not believe some of the rubbish items they found.

"There were a lot of thongs, a lot of them, and bottle caps.”

The project as given all students a chance to understand the impact of rubbish locally.

"The students were very keen to get on board. It has been a wonderful raising of awareness,” Mr Castelli said.

"I hear kids talking about the issue where I hadn't before.”

While Mr Castelii said the message won't get through to every student, he is pleased with how positive the response has been with other student inspired to do their bit to help.

St Thomas More are also working with Plastic-Free Noosa to reduce waste within school grounds.

The art will now be entered into The Hatchery, a program by the Queensland Museum and Science Centre.