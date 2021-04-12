Menu
Siblings Jude and Ayla Barry rug up by the fire at Ninderry as the mercury plummeted across south east Queensland last year. Picture: Lachie Millard
Weather

Frosty start as temperatures plunge below average

Matty Holdsworth
12th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Temperatures dropped to a cool, dry 10.9C on the Sunshine Coast, the coldest morning of the year to date.

The weather bureau had last week predicted the cool change to reach the southeast and the region was not spared.

Forecaster Matt Marshall said temperatures dropped to 10.9C at the Sunshine Coast Airport and to 12.4C at Tewantin about 5am.

He said it was the coldest morning of the year.

“It’s very dry, very cool, a lot of air from South Australia, the middle of the continent which has blown up into Queensland,” Mr Marshall said.

“There will be a cooler morning tomorrow (Tuesday) as well.

“But on a slow warming trend, the next couple of days will only rise by a degree or two.”

Mr Marshall said Maroochydore was expected to reach a maximum of 23C on Monday and gradually warm to a top of 27C for Thursday.

The Coast’s April average maximum temperatures are 26C.

Around the state, temperatures plunged to an icy apparent temperature of 0.4C at Applethorpe (actual temperature of 1.7C) and the apparent temperature in Brisbane at 6am today was 11.8C while the actual temperature was 13.4C.

Mr Marshall said there was a chance for rain for the weekend on the Coast.

bureau of meteorology qld sunshine coast weather forecast weather bureau winter temperatures
