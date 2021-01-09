Menu
Frozen Sunshine launches their new range of 'Blocktails' which includes this Lemon Ginboocha Cocktail.
Business

Frozen treats for all ages set to tantalise tastebuds

Natalie Wynne
9th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Summer is the perfect time for an ice block … and a cocktail of course.

Enter local company, Frozen Sunshine, who have created a new line of ‘Blocktails’ using handmade ice blocks in collaboration with Sunshine Coast breweries and distilleries.

“So what could be easier than a round of Frozen Sunshine for the groms and a round of blocktails for the adults,” Frozen Sunshine co-founder Natalie Dalton said.

“We have tried creating frozen cocktails on a stick, but as alcohol doesn't freeze it is impossible to get enough booze into one ice block.

“Instead, we would add the Frozen Sunshine to our summer mixers instead of ice cubes for a delicious flavour bomb.

“This summer we decided to take things to the next level, recreating classic cocktails using Frozen Sunshine as an essential ingredient.”

Frozen Sunshine launches their new range of 'Blocktails' which includes this Chocolate Martini Vodka creation.
There are 10 tipples to choose from using the brand’s most popular flavours in conjunction with other local producers.

“We have always been passionate about supporting and collaborating with other local producers on the Sunshine Coast and we believe our local distillers and brewers are some of the best in the business,” Ms Dalton said.

“We all share a passion for quality local ingredients and thrive on the Sunny Coast lifestyle.”

You can check out the recipes online.

