Fuel prices not fair on the Coast

PEOPLE POWER: Filling up at cheaper stations may make dearer servos drop their prices.

A MOVEMENT to stick it to expensive fuel prices is gaining traction in the community, with road users taking to social media to tackle the Sunshine Coast premium.

A picture of unleaded petrol for sale at $1.15/L at a Brisbane bowser on April 29 on the Noosa Community Notice Board Facebook page amassed hundreds of reactions and angry comments from drivers wanting a fair go for fuel.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said Sunshine Coast service stations weren't acting as competitively as others in South-east Queensland.

"The frustrating thing for Noosa motorists, and those around the Sunshine Coast, is prices didn't go as low in recent weeks at the bottom of the price cycle,” Ms Smith said.

"For example, last Tuesday, the average on the Sunshine Coast was $1.32, whereas in Brisbane it was $1.20.

"Motorists haven't been having that opportunity to fill up at the cheap prices they usually have at the bottom of the price cycle, instead, they seem to be staying quite high across most of the Sunshine Coast.”

Ms Smith said the best way to tackle anti- competitive behaviour was to fill up at stations with cheaper prices.

"We'd really encourage motorists to be voting with their wallets and filling up at the service stations with the lower prices,” Ms Smith said.

"If enough of us are doing that, we can force those who are overcharging to drop their prices if they want our business.

"If motorists see cheaper fuel, buy there.

"Shop smart, and use people power to get those who are overcharging to drop their prices.”