Menu
Login

m1 crash
Breaking

Traffic chaos as fuel tanker explodes

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Jan 2019 8:55 AM

TRAFFIC has been brought to a standstill as firefighters struggle to get a fuel tanker fire under control.

The 36,000-litre tanker burst into flames on the M1 Princes Motorway at West Wollongong at about 9am.

Dark plumes of smoke have spread through the air, impacting visibility.

The flames are also impacting nearby bushland and residents who have been hearing massive explosions.

Firefighters have requested more water to get the blaze under control.

Commuters are being told to avoid the area if possible, with the road closed in both directions.

 

Passing motorists captured images of the blaze. Picture: Nine News
Passing motorists captured images of the blaze. Picture: Nine News

 

Motorists are now being told to avoid the area. Picture: Nine News
Motorists are now being told to avoid the area. Picture: Nine News
editors picks fire fuel tanker highway m1 motorway roads roll over trucks

Top Stories

    Revellers split on party assessment for beach

    Revellers split on party assessment for beach

    News Beach Party in Noosa sees in new year for revellers

    • 4th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Busy beach conditions prompts safety first message

    Busy beach conditions prompts safety first message

    News Busy beaches spark safety reminder for swimmers

    Dreamtime art goes to auction

    Dreamtime art goes to auction

    News Some of the best in Indigenous art will go under the hammer in Noosa

    Beauty of the sea inspires Noosa artist

    Beauty of the sea inspires Noosa artist

    News By the Waterside opens at Wan'din'in arts space Eumundi Friday

    Local Partners