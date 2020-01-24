Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

AN INFRASTRUCTURE spending bonanza is under way across Queensland, with nearly $23 billion being pumped into roads across the state in 2020.

The big winners will be motorists who are frequently stuck on the congested Bruce Highway and Pacific Motorway near Brisbane.

As The Courier-Mail revealed on Wednesday, the biggest projects would create 5200 jobs.

This is on top of big-ticket projects like Cross River Rail and the duplication of the Sunshine Coast train line, which are set to generate thousands more.

Now, we can reveal the complete list of state roads to receive upgrades by Department of Main Roads and Transport.

SEE THE FULL LIST BELOW

Promised works include big upgrades to the M1, both north and south of Brisbane. Picture: Mark Calleja



STATE ROADS TO BE UPGRADED IN 2020: