FULL LIST: 84 Qld firms collapse in a month
EIGHTY-four Queensland businesses were put into liquidation or administration in February, with a sluggish economy, the spread of coronavirus and horror bushfire season taking their toll.
Figures compiled by The Courier-Mail reveal builders, fast-food restaurants and smash repair companies collapsed in February.
There were 12 companies put into administration and 72 in liquidation.
The number is higher than January, when 49 companies went bust.
Companies in liquidation
STUFFED BADGER PTY. LTD.
ACN: 615 229 644
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: February 28 2020
TDAB Projects Pty Ltd
ACN: 617 581 610
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton and James Marc Imray
Appointment date: February 28 2020
DIAMOND CRETE CONSTRUCTIONS PTY LTD
ACN: 150 024 927
Firm name: McLeod & Partners
Liquidator: Jonathan McLeod and Bill Karageozis
Appointment date: February 28 2020
Tapnell Pty Ltd
ACN: 070 992 826
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Andrew Heers
Appointment date: February 27 2020
NEWBLISS PTY LTD
ACN: 611 682 252
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: February 27 2020
Freelaw Pty Ltd
ACN: 083 094 437
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: Stuart George Reid
Appointment date: February 27 2020
CROSSTOWN PUBLIC HOUSE PTY LTD
ACN: 611 017 531
Firm name: Members Voluntarys Pty Ltd
Liquidator: Pavel Kapitan
Appointment date: February 27 2020
Harrisons Properties Pty Ltd
ACN: 009 716 956
Firm name: Kennedy McLaughlin & Associates
Liquidator: Philip Dyson
Appointment date: February 13 2020
NACYAT PTY LTD FORMERLY KNOWN AS WICK CORP (QLD) PTY LTD AND FUTURE HOUSING TASK FORCE PTY LTD
ACN: 107 039 716
Firm name: McLeod & Partners
Liquidator: Jonathan McLeaod and Bill Karageozis
Appointment date: February 26 2020
AUTO CARE CENTRE GC PTY LTD
ACN: 618 562 495
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: William Roland Robson
Appointment date: February 25 2020
Coastline Glass Pty Ltd
ACN: 129 490 482
Firm name: David James Hambleton
Liquidator: Rodgers Reidy
Appointment date: February 25 2020
Budker Pty Ltd
ACN: 010 134 371
Firm name: TPH Advisory
Liquidator: Amanda Lott and Timothy Heesh
Appointment date: February 26 2020
A.C.N. 077 057 759
ACN: 077 057 759
Firm name: Aaron Kenneth Jones
Liquidator: Aaron Kenneth Jones
Appointment date: February 15 2020
35 169 382 727 PTY LTD
ACN: 169 382 727
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: February 24 2020
Sure Transformation 4 Youth Pty Ltd
ACN: 618 389 469
Firm name: BCR Advisory
Liquidator: Daniel Moore
Appointment date: February 24 2020
One Source Contractors Pty Ltd
ACN: 628 739 195
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: William Roland Robson
Appointment date: February 21 2020
Task QLD Pty Ltd
ACN: 621 237 278
Firm name: O'Brien Palmer
Liquidator: Daniel John Frisken
Appointment date: February 21 2020
RED DOG ADVENTURES GROUP PTY LTD
ACN: 169 582 718
Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: February 24 2020
Elevation Contracting Pty Ltd
ACN: 167 007 543
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles
Appointment date: February 21 2020
Aptlee Training Academy Pty Ltd
ACN: 609 580 350
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: February 21 2020
Omnia Property Pty Ltd
ACN: 612 568 019
Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Limited
Liquidator: John McInerney & Philip Campbell-Wilson
Appointment date: February 21 2020
Reef Bricklaying Pty Limited
ACN: 614 577 383
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: February 20 2020
HQ Property Maintenance Pty Ltd
ACN: 129 004 664
Firm name: VINCENTS
Liquidator: Steven Staatz
Appointment date: February 21 2020
Ultimate Fire Protection (NSW) Pty Ltd
ACN: 115 149 365
Firm name: Deloitte
Liquidator: David Orr
Appointment date: February 21 2020
Jim Chetcuti & Co Pty Ltd
ACN: 050 750 395
Firm name: Pilot Partners
Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen
Appointment date: February 20 2020
Packapigs Pty Ltd
ACN: 107 817 827
Firm name: FTI Consulting
Liquidator: Ian Charles Francis
Appointment date: February 20 2020
EVERGREEN FUELS PTY. LTD.
ACN: 118 526 033
Firm name: Members Voluntarys Pty Ltd
Liquidator: Pavel Kapitan
Appointment date: February 21 2020
DO DREAM PTY LTD
ACN: 144 526 947
Trading name: DO DREAM CHICKEN
Firm name: SM SOLVENCY
Liquidator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: February 20 2020
Etarip Pty Ltd
ACN: 164 972 829
Firm name: Hall Chadwick
Liquidator: Blair Pleash
Appointment date: February 19 2020
LA SAINTE INNOVATIONS PTY LTD
ACN: 616 021 731
Firm name: BPS Reconstruction and Recovery
Liquidator: Simon Patrick Nelson
Appointment date: February 19 2020
Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten Association Incorporated
ACN: 000 000 000
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward
Appointment date: February 19 2020
Ken Wood & JA Dempsey Pty Ltd
ACN: 097 192 660
Firm name: RSM Australia Partners
Liquidator: Mitchell Herrett
Appointment date: February 17 2020
Newco Engineering Pty Limited
ACN: 141 018 475
Firm name: B & T Advisory
Liquidator: Travis Pullen
Appointment date: February 18 2020
Vital Balance (Aus) Pty Ltd
ACN: 110 732 940
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: February 19 2020
Wholesale Super Pty Ltd
ACN: 615 390 915
Firm name: BCR Advisory
Liquidator: Daniel Moore
Appointment date: February 11 2020
Sirus Education Australia Pty Ltd Formerly trustee for the Sirus Consultants Trust
ACN: 127 745 671
Firm name: HH Advisory
Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain
Appointment date: February 19 2020
Mazzeo Electrical Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 054 653 780
Firm name: Mackay Goodwin
Liquidator: Domenico Alessandro Calabretta
Appointment date: February 17 2020
Hardline Concrete Pty Ltd
ACN: 625 535 971
Firm name: AMB Insolvency
Liquidator: Anne Marie Barley
Appointment date: February 17 2020
Cafe Levanto Pty Ltd
ACN: 610 567 167
Firm name: WCT Advisory
Liquidator: Andrew Weatherley
Appointment date: February 17 2020
Ancuta Enterprises Pty Ltd
ACN: 122 832 857
Firm name: WCT Advisory
Liquidator: Andrew Weatherley
Appointment date: February 17 2020
Raymax Construction and Maintenance Pty Ltd
ACN: 108 379 095
Firm name: David Clout & Associates
Liquidator: David Lewis Clout
Appointment date: February 14 2020
Yesshop TV Pty Ltd
ACN: 608 910 372
Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants
Liquidator: Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: February 14 2020
Maan Brothers Pty Ltd
ACN: 602 348 854
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: February 14 2020
Local A/C & Refrigeration Pty Ltd
ACN: 609 545 584
Firm name: Pilot Partners
Liquidator: Bradley Hellen
Appointment date: February 14 2020
AOSS PTY LTD
ACN: 610 953 690
Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants
Liquidator: Mark William Pearce and Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: February 14 2020
LTH Haulage Pty Ltd
ACN: 147 656 960
Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Ltd
Liquidator: Cameron Crichton and Michael McCann
Appointment date: February 14 2020
Hutchings Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 009 727 584
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Michael John Griffin
Appointment date: February X 2020
BNK Group Pty Ltd
ACN: 618 941 638
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy (QLD) Pty Ltd
Liquidator: David James Hambleton and Kaily Lyn Chua
Appointment date: February 12 2020
PATEL & PATEL ENTERPRISES QLD PTY LTD
ACN: 604 341 317
Firm name: Veritas Advisory
Liquidator: Ian Niccol
Appointment date: February 9 2020
Monris Pty Ltd
ACN: 614 706 973
Firm name: SMB Advisory
Liquidator: Justin Howlett
Appointment date: February 11 2020
Skye Enterprises Pty Ltd
ACN: 162 330 458
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Andrew Heers
Appointment date: February 10 2020
SEQ Carpentry Pty Ltd
ACN: 624 548 116
Firm name: HH Advisory
Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain
Appointment date: February 10 2020
GOLDEN PTY LTD
ACN: 166 529 746
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: February 10 2020
PETER & CHERIE HAYES INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
ACN: 620 638 128
Firm name: HH Advisory
Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain
Appointment date: February 7 2020
Chexco Pty Ltd
ACN: 103 292 717
Firm name: Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: John Joseph Goggin
Appointment date: February 8 2020
ACN 166 951 953 PTY LTD Formerly New York Slice Australia Pty Ltd
ACN: 166 951 953
Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Ltd
Liquidator: Cameron Crichton and Michael McCann
Appointment date: February 24 2020
Alfa Stream Australia Pty Ltd
ACN: 608 624 022
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: February 7 2020
Zen Engineering Pty Ltd
ACN: 610 620 981
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Rajendra Kumar Khatri
Appointment date: February 7 2020
THE MARSTA PAINTING COMPANY PTY. LTD
ACN: 168 603 129
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: February 7 2020
Classic Office Relocations (QLD) Pty Ltd
ACN: 082 286 271
Firm name: B & T Advisory
Liquidator: Travis Pullen
Appointment date: February 6 2020
SOLE SISTER (QLD) PTY LTD
ACN: 150 290 412
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Christopher Richard Cook
Appointment date: February 5 2020
Moneyworks Capital Management Pty Ltd
ACN: 167 762 969
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Lee Andrew Crosthwaite
Appointment date: February 3 2020
Eco Manufacturing Pty Ltd
ACN: 609 007 427
Firm name: JIRSCH SUTHERLAND
Liquidator: Peter John Moore
Appointment date: February 4 2020
Kazoo Developments Pty Ltd
ACN: 163 728 050
Firm name: Vincents Chartered Accountants
Liquidator: Nick Combis
Appointment date: February 4 2020
Kuranda Heritage Rail Pty Ltd
ACN: 145 980 776
Firm name: Pitcher Partners
Liquidator: David Raj Vasudevan and Gess Michael Rambaldi
Appointment date: February 4 2020
TKN Civil Works Pty Ltd
ACN: 604 849 550
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: February 3 2020
JNA Consulting Pty Ltd
ACN: 159 369 016
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: Kaily Lyn Chua and David James Hambleton
Appointment date: February 3 2020
Trevitt Super Pty Ltd
ACN: 619 618 629
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton
Appointment date: February 3 2020
SIGNATURE PRINT (QLD) PTY LTD
ACN: 129 729 826
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: February 3 2020
HUNTS FITNESS PTY LTD
ACN: 164 597 291
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: February 3 2020
Horseshoe & Co Pty Ltd ATF Horseshoe & Co Trust
ACN: 624 192 525
Trading name: DOWNTOWN BURGERS MAROOCHYDORE
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: February 3 2020
Awah Group Pty Ltd
ACN: 605 154 872
Firm name: Lee Crosthwaite
Liquidator: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants,
Appointment date: February 3 2020
Companies in administration
PIERCE ENGINEERING PTY LTD
ACN: 010 326 299
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Administrator: Morgan Gerard James Lane
Appointment date: February 27 2020
CQSK Fast Food Pty Ltd
ACN: 616 473 244
Trading name: Sunshine Kebabs Westfield Garden City
SKQ Investments Pty Ltd
ACN: 165 587 717
Trading name: Sunshine Kebabs Restaurant
Firm name: Cor Cordis
Administrator: Darryl Kirk
Appointment date: February 24 2020
Fibaro Australia Pty Ltd
ACN: 611 790 231
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Administrator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: February 21 2020
Demon Removals Pty Ltd
ACN: 621 782 429
Trading name: 1800 Removals
Firm name: Mackay Goodwin
Administrator: Domenic Calabretta & Thyge Trafford-Jones
Appointment date: February 18 2020
SCH (Dormant 2019) Pty Ltd FORMERLY KNOWN AS Smashcare Holdings Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 099 649 126
Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland
Administrator: Christopher John Baskerville
Appointment date: February 14 2020
SC (Dormant 2019) Pty Ltd FORMERLY KNOWN AS Smashcare Pty Ltd
ACN: 010 656 587
Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland
Administrator: Christopher John Baskerville
Appointment date: February 14 2020
SCP (Dormant 2019) Pty Ltd FORMERLY KNOWN AS "Smashcare PFT Pty Ltd
ACN: 166 054 093
Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland
Administrator: Christopher John Baskerville
Appointment date: February 14 2020
SCSH (Dormant 2019) Pty Ltd (Administrator Appointed) Formerly Known as Smashcare Seven Hills Pty Ltd
ACN: 162 811 092
Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland
Administrator: Christopher John Baskerville
Appointment date: February 14 2020
Memtech Pty Ltd
ACN: 165 146 770
Trading name: Formerly known as ABR Enacellar Pty Ltd
Memtech Corporate Pty Ltd
ACN: 164 024 971
Trading name: Formerly known as ABR Essofor Pty Ltd
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy (QLD) Pty Ltd
Administrator: David James Hambleton and James Marc Imray
Appointment date: February 10 2020
TDAB Projects Pty Ltd
ACN: 617 581 610
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Administrator: David James Hambleton and James Marc Imray
Appointment date: February 10 2020