FULL LIST: Coast’s best childcare centres help kids thrive

Milford Lodge student Darcy O’Hara enjoys a bit of paint during play time. His centre is one of just eight in Queensland to have received and excellent rating from the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority. Picture: Patrick Woods

There is a camaraderie between childcare centre operators which the head of a leading Coast service says helps raise the standard across the sector.

Milford Lodge Childcare Centre licensee Molly Stewart said retaining an excellent rating it received in 2016 from the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority was the service's immediate goal.

Her service and Pelican Waters - Golden Beach Preschool Kindergarten and Child Care are two of eight centres in Queensland to be given an excellent rating.

There are 76 Coast centres exceeding national quality standards, 84 meeting national quality standards and 18 working towards national quality standards.

A further six Coast centres have not been rated by the national body.

Enjoying story time at Milford Lodge are (from left) Charlize Pearce, Fletcher Boardman, licensee Molly Stewart and Angus Bell. Picture: Patrick Woods

Mrs Stewart said a change in the rating system in 2012 suited her centre's focus on natural play and they were ready by the time inspectors came to do a review in 2016.

"As much as you try to tell yourself not to panic too much you still worry things could go wrong on the day," Mrs Stewart said.

"But we passed with flying colours."

Milford Lodge was rated as exceeding national quality standards which made it eligible to apply for an excellent rating.

Mrs Stewart said her centre's submission was 30 pages long and included videos.

She said a leader at Pelican Waters - Golden Beach Preschool Kindergarten and Child Care also gave the submission a proof read before it was sent in.

"With other great services you do share a lot of information and knowledge and ideas," she said.

The effort was worth it and the centre has since applied to have the rating extended as it lasted for three years.

Mrs Stewart said she knew the leaders of some services which had been given a working towards national quality standards rating, saying they were trying to do "revolutionary things" but the timing of the inspections had not been optimal.

"There are pros and cons to these kinds of systems."

Milford Lodge licensee Molly Stewart helps Eden Yandall and Fletcher Boardman decorate and outdoor chalkboard. Picture: Patrick Woods

She said her team completed a lot of professional development and a lot of representatives from other Coast centres came to see how they operated.

"It's not competition between good services," Mrs Stewart said.

"It is more about boosting the whole field."

HOW THEY RATED

EXCELLENT

Pelican Waters - Golden Beach Preschool Kindergarten and Child Care, Golden Beach

Milford Lodge Child Care Centre, Buderim

EXCEEDING NQS

C&K Caloundra Community Childcare Centre

C&K Cotton Tree Childcare Centre

Toral Lodge Child Care Centre, Buderim

Guppy's Early Learning Centre Beerwah

Jellybabies Childcare Centre - Sunshine Beach

NCC early learners Buderim

Goodstart Early Learning Nambour - City View Terrace

Dalton Drive Early Learning, Maroochydore

Currimundi Child Care and Education Centre

Busy Bees on Maroochy, Maroochydore

Dragonflys Early Learning, Coolum Beach

Community Kids Yandina Early Education Centre 1

Goodstart Early Learning Little Mountain - Keneland Drive

Goodstart Early Learning Little Mountain - Mark Road West

Buderim Meadows Early Learning Centre, Buderim

Goodstart Early Learning Glass House Mountains

Helping Hands Mountain Creek

Buderim OSHC

Helping Hands Caloundra

Kuluin Outside School Hours Care Program

Immanuel Lutheran College After School & Vacation Care, Buderim

Bli Bli State School Outside School Hours Care

Helping Hands Chancellor, Sippy Downs

Camp Australia - Pomona State School OSHC

Alexandra-Mooloolaba Community Kindergarten and Preschool, Mooloolaba

Beerwah & District Kindergarten

Brookes Street Nambour Kindergarten and Preschool

Buderim Kindergarten and Pre School

Caloundra Community Kindergarten

Coolum Beach Community Kindy

Cooroy Kindergarten

Currimundi Community Kindergarten and Pre School, Battry Hill

C&K Maleny Community Kindergarten

Memorial Park Community Kindergarten Assn Inc, Maroochydore

C&K Mooloolah Community Kindergarten

Nambour Community Preschool & Kindergarten

Mudjimba Community Kindergarten and Pre School

Palmwoods Kindergarten and Preschool

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten

The Range Community Kindergarten, Mapleton

Tewantin Community Kindergarten and Pre-School

Landsborough Kindergarten

Bella Grace Early Learning Centre Aroona

Bella Grace Early Learning Centre Chancellor Park

Caloundra Christian College Early Learning Centre

Flinders Early Learning Centre, Buderim

Green Space Childcare, Bli Bli

Little Saints Early Learning Centre, Peregian Springs

Tadpoles Early Learning Centre, Pacific Paradise

Bella Grace Early Learning Centre, Beerwah

Ananda Marga River School Early Childhood Centre, Maleny

Kuluin Early Learning Centre

Helping Hands Talara, Currimundi

Sparrow Early Learning Coolum

Helping Hands Golden Beach

Helping Hands Beerwah

Noosa Pengari Steiner School Preschool, Doonan

Immanuel Early Learning Centre, Maroochydore

Green Beginnings Child Centre and Kindy, Bokarina

Bella Grace Early Learning Centre Brightwater, Mountain Creek

Good Shepherd Lutheran College OSHC

City Stars Kindergarten, Pelican Waters

Pacific Lutheran Early Learning, Meridan Plains

Bambini Early Childhood Development Sunshine Coast, Caloundra West

C&K Mountain Creek Community Kindergarten

C&K Peregian Springs Community Kindergarten

C&K Queen Street Community Kindergarten, Caloundra

C&K Yandina Community Kindergarten

School Plus Sunshine Coast Grammar School OSHC, Forest Glen

Little Sprouts Early Learning Centre, Bli Bli

NCC early learners, Woombye

Green Beginnings Child Centre and Kindy - Innovation Parkway, Birtinya

Edge Early Learning Peregian Springs

Helping Hands Kawana, Bokarina

Little Village Early Learning Buderim

Goodstart Early Learning Baringa, Caloundra West

MEETING NQS

C&K North Caloundra Community Childcare Centre, Caloundra, Meeting NQS

Smartland Boutique Early Learning Minyama, Minyama, Meeting NQS

C&K Nambour Childcare Centre

C&K Mooloolaba Childcare Centre

Noosa Outlook Childcare Centre, Tewantin

C&K Coolum Childcare Centre, Coolum Beach

Goodstart Early Learning Maroochydore - Main Rd, Kuluin

Adeona Noosaville, Noosaville

Smartland Early Learning Mountain Creek

Mount Coolum Day Care Centre

Goodstart Early Learning Caloundra

KinderMarlee, Landsborough

Goodstart Early Learning Maleny

Gumnuts Child Care, Buderim

Goodstart Early Learning Buderim

Goodstart Early Learning Kawana

Goodstart Early Learning Eumundi

Goodstart Early Learning Nambour - Doolan St

Smarty Pants Cooroy Daycare and Early Learning Centre

Little Munchkins Early Learning Centre, Mooloolah

Kidzco Early Learning Centre Palmwoods

Headland Park World Of Learning, Buderim

Smartland Boutique Early Learning, Maroochydore

Chancellor Park World Of Learning, Sippy Downs

YMCA Currimundi Outside School Hours Care

Coolum Outside School Hours Care and Vacation Care

Cooroy Outside School Hours Care

St Joseph's Parish Outside School Hours Care

Helping Hands Eumundi

Palmwoods Kids Club

Chevallum State School Wonderful Outside School Hours (Woosh) Care Service

Camp Australia - North Arm State School OSHC

PCYC Sunshine Coast - Burnside SAC

Helping Hands Buddina

Matthew Flinders Anglican College Outside School Hours Care, Buderim

Mooloolaba Outside School Hours Care

Helping Hands Yandina

PCYC Sunshine Coast - Woombye School Age Care

Pacific Lutheran Outside School Hours Care, Birtinya

Goodstart Early Learning Pacific Paradise

Goodstart Early Learning Noosaville

Currimundi Campus

Caloundra City Private School OSHC

Community Kids Yandina Early Education Centre 2

Busy Bees at Maroochydore

Noosa Early Learning, Noosaville

Tadpoles Early Learning Centre Cooroy

Helping Hands Maroochydore

Grammar Early Learning Centre, Forest Glen

Peregian Beach College Early Learning Centre

Family Day Care Providers C & R Cowling-Scaife

AppleBerries Early Education Service Burnside

Pelican's Nest Early Learning Centre, Pelican Waters

Goodstart Early Learning Little Mountain - Gumtree Pocket Court

Bambini Early Childhood Development - Sunshine Beach

Suncoast Little Learners, Woombye

Tewantin State School P & C Out Of School Hours Care

Euphoria Family Day Care, Pomona

Louera Family Day Care Scheme, Doonan

Helping Hands Noosaville

Camp Australia - Meridan State College OSHC

Camp Australia - Brightwater State School OSHC, Mountain Creek

PCYC Sunshine Coast - Nambour School Age Care

Peregian Kids, Peregian Beach

Helping Hands Glasshouse Country

Bella Grace Brightwater School Kindergarten, Mountain Creek

Little Characters Early Learning Centre, Woombye

St Andrew's After School & Vacation Care, Peregian Springs

Sparrow Early Learning Sippy Downs

Okinja Early Learning Centre and Kindergarten, Alexandra Headland

Green Leaves Early Learning Oceanside, Birtinya

Little Sprouts Early Learning Centre Camp Flat Road, Bli Bli

Helping Hands Landsborough

Coolum Beach Christian College Little Joeys, Yandina Creek

Empowered Family Day Care Service, Caloundra West

YMCA Sunshine Coast Hospital Child Care Centre, Birtinya

Noosa Christian College Kindergarten, Cooroy

Edge Early Learning Peregian Breeze

Nurturing Family Day Care Scheme PTY LTD, Coes Creek

Rise & Shine Kindergarten Maroochydore

Green Leaves Early Learning Pelican Waters

Evolution Early Learning, Mooloolaba

Green Space Childcare, Bli Bli

Sanctuary Early Learning Adventure, Buderim

WORKING TOWARDS NQS

Woombye Child Care Centre

Busy Bees Child Care Centre and Kindergarten, Noosaville

Kameruka Child Care Centre, Nambour

Paradise Kids Club, Pacific Paradise

Mooloolah After School & Vacation Care Program, Mooloolah

Our Lady Of The Rosary Primary School OSHC Caloundra

Glasshouse Mountains Early Education Centre & Preschool

Caloundra Christian College Outside School Hours Care

Bambini Early Childhood Development - Peregian Springs

Bambini Early Childhood Development Centre Meridan Plains

Siena Outside School Hours Care, Sippy Downs

Petit Early Learning Journey Caloundra

Montessori International College, Forest Glen

Unity College Outside School Hours Care, Caloundra West

Kidspace School Holiday Club Caloundra

Stella Maris Outside School Hours Care, Maroochydore

Camp Australia - Baringa State Primary School OSHC, Caloundra

Nambour Early Learning Centre

NOT RATED

Kath Dickson Family Day Care- East Coast Home Based Services, Maroochydore

Good Samaritan Kindergarten and Outside School Hours Care, Bli Bli

Palmwoods Early Learning Centre

Bright Start Specialised Early Learning Centre, Kuluin

St Thomas More Outside School Hours Care, Sunshine Beach

Kids Ark, Cooroy