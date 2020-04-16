Menu
The Federal Government has announced funding for a domestic flight network to ensure essential workers stay connected with key destinations.
FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

by Shiloh Payne
16th Apr 2020 9:43 PM
AT LEAST $165 million will be spent on a domestic flight network service to connect Queensland with key regional and interstate destinations.

Qantas and Virgin Australia flights will operate services primarily for essential workers for an initial eight week period.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said it was essential to maintain connectivity during the pandemic.

"As Australians are asked to stay home unless absolutely necessary, we are ensuring secure and affordable access for passengers who need to travel, including our essential workers such as frontline medical personnel and defence personnel, as well as supporting the movement of essential freight such as critical medicine and personal protective equipment," he said.

The investment would also help Australians returning from overseas who find themselves in a different city after their 14-day-quarantine.

"We know that a strong domestic aviation network is critical to Australia's success and today's announcement demonstrates our commitment, yet again, to maintaining connectivity during this pandemic."

The domestic network comes after the Government's decision on March 28 to underwrite international flights to help Australians return home with the $198 million Regional Airlines Network Support program.

 

Virgin routes

Virgin routes for the Federal Government funded domestic flights.
Qantas routes

Qantas routes for the Federal Government funded domestic flights.
Qantas routes for the Federal Government funded domestic flights.
