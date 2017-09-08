Full Moon Dance to celebrate our halls

A Full Moon Dance in full swing at the Verrierdale Hall.

SMALL halls in our community have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the naming of the Sunshine Coast.

This Saturday night, the Verrierdale Hall will host the Full Moon Dance to mark the occasion and welcome the community to join in and tear up the dance floor.

Full Moon Dance events at the Verrierdale Hall have become a local staple in the live music scene since its inauguration about 30 years ago.

Jazz icon Barry Charles arrived in Noosa in the 1960s and established the Full Moon Dances while making a name for himself as a musician.

The Belli Community Hall will also host a commemorative event on the same evening, an Old Time Country dance with the Sunshine Swing Band.

And on September 16, it's the Eumundi Hall's turn to Rock around the Clock with Little Pattie.

The Australian music legend will join the Doo Wop Dolls to entertain guests with hits from the 1960s.

For more information and details, visit sunshinecoast communityhalls.com.