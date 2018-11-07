Full moon dinner a big winner

UNDER THE MOONLIT SKY: More than 180 guests dinned under the moonlight to raise money for chaplains in state schools across the Noosa District.

UNDER THE MOONLIT SKY: More than 180 guests dinned under the moonlight to raise money for chaplains in state schools across the Noosa District. Caitlin Zerafa

THERE was nothing crazy about last month's full moon event as guests lined Noosa Marina for a night of food and wine in the moonlight.

Moonlight over the Marina was a night to raise money to support chaplains in state schools within the Noosa district.

Thank to guests and sponsors $12,500 was raised to help keep these "chappies” working with local children.

More than 180 guests dinned on the deck over looking the water, the night's atmosphere set with outdoor lighting and the full moon.

Event organiser Russell McGuire said it was a wonderful night and he was grateful for the community involvement.

"It turned out a wonderful night featuring food, entertainment and dancing and all to do with school chaplains and to fund the work they do in the community,” Mr McGuire said.

"Our aim is to support the funding of chaplains to continue their work in our schools.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Currently government funding only allows a chaplain one and half day's work and Mr McGuire said with the money raised they hope to increase it up to four days at local schools.

The night is similar to and event held several years ago and was brought back to life with the help of The River Deck Restaurant's Sue Baxby.

"We hope to make this an annual event people look forward to,” Mr McGuire said.

"It looked spectacular too and to be on the deck with all the lighting, I was really happy with how it tuned out.”

Guest enjoyed a three course meal provided by The River Deck Restaurant, Cafe Vincino or Italian Marina as the Tewantin State School Orchestra made a grand entrance and played aboard Noosa Ferry. There was also a silent auction table will more than 15 donated prizes.

Mr McGuire said hopes the night has crated a better understanding within the community of the importance of this service.

"The benefit is what the kids get out of it,” he said.

"That then flows onto the rest of the classroom and comes back to the family at home and all the way through the community.”

"Everyone is getting something out of it.”

See social photos, page 36.