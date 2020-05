Full NRL draw revealed: Rivalry round to finish season

The NRL will finish the 2020 season with a blockbuster round of rivalries.

The NRL is banking on a rivalry round to finish the revamped 2020 season with a bang, with arch rivals the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane and North Queensland to face off in two massive blockbusters.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal the Roosters and Rabbitohs will end the year the same way they will start the re-booted NRL competition by facing off on the final Friday of the regular season.

The Broncos and Cowboys, who opened Townsville's new Queensland Country Bank Stadium in round one, will kick off the final-round scramble for finals positions on the Thursday night.

Damien Cook and the Rabbitohs will face Luke Keary and the Roosters in a final-round blockbuster to finish the 2020 NRL season. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Round 20 will also include a super Saturday for western Sydney clubs with Canterbury to face Penrith and the Wests Tigers and Parramatta to continue their bitter rivalry.

The winless Roosters - aiming to become the first team since the Eels in 1983 to win three consecutive premierships - have been dealt a tough start to the season.

They face South Sydney in round three before playing Brisbane, Canterbury and Parramatta in subsequent weeks.

The Roosters will face the Canberra Raiders twice in rounds 10 and 17 in rematches from the 2019 grand final.

Current ladder leaders Parramatta face an equally daunting task as they play Brisbane, Manly, Penrith, the Sydney Roosters and Canberra in the opening five weeks.

The Broncos and Cowboys will play at Suncorp Stadium in round 20. Picture: Matt Taylor

2020 NRL SEASON DRAW

Round 3

Thursday May 28

Broncos v Eels

Friday May 29

Cowboys v Titans

Roosters v Rabbitohs

Saturday May 30

Warriors v Dragons

Sharks v Tigers

Storm v Raiders

Sunday May 31

Panthers v Knights

Sea Eagles v Bulldogs

Round 4

Thursday June 4

Broncos v Roosters

Friday June 5

Panthers v Warriors

Storm v Rabbitohs

Saturday June 6

Eels v Sea Eagles

Cowboys v Sharks

Sunday June 7

Raiders v Knights

Titans v Tigers

Monday June 8

Bulldogs v Dragons

The Dragons fire up against the Bulldogs in round four. Picture: Brett Costello

Jarome Luai and the Warriors face the Warriors in round four.

Round 5

Thursday June 11

Sea Eagles v Broncos

Friday June 12

Warriors v Cowboys

Eels v Panthers

Saturday June 13

Rabbitohs v Titans

Knights v Storm

Tigers v Raiders

Sunday June 14

Bulldogs v Roosters

Dragons v Sharks

Round 6

Thursday June 18

Knights v Broncos

Friday June 19

Rabbitohs v Warriors

Panthers v Storm

Saturday June 20

Titans v Dragons

Roosters v Eels

Tigers v Cowboys

Sunday June 21

Raiders v Sea Eagles

Sharks v Bulldogs

Round 7

Thursday June 25

Panthers v Rabbitohs

Friday June 26

Storm v Warriors

Roosters v Dragons

Saturday June 27

Cowboys v Knights

Eels v Raiders

Broncos v Titans

Sunday June 28

Sea Eagles v Sharks

Bulldogs v Tigers

The south-east Queensland derby between the Broncos and Titans is set down for round seven. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Round 8

Thursday July 2

Storm v Roosters

Friday July 3

Raiders v Dragons

Eels v Cowboys

Saturday July 4

Titans v Sharks

Warriors v Broncos

Tigers v Panthers

Sunday July 5

Sea Eagles v Knights

Bulldogs v Rabbitohs

Round 9

Thursday July 9

Cowboys v Roosters

Friday July 10

Titans v Warriors

Rabbitohs v Tigers

Saturday July 11

Sharks v Panthers

Raiders v Storm

Broncos v Bulldogs

Sunday July 12

Knights v Eels

Dragons v Sea Eagles

Round 10

Thursday July 16

Roosters v Raiders

Friday July 17

Storm v Titans

Tigers v Broncos

Saturday July 18

Dragons v Bulldogs

Rabbitohs v Knights

Sea Eagles v Eels

Sunday July 19

Panthers v Cowboys

Warriors v Sharks

The Manly v Parra classic is set down for round 10. Picture: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

Round 11

Thursday July 23

Eels v Tigers

Friday July 24

Warriors v Roosters

Broncos v Storm

Saturday July 25

Cowboys v Sea Eagles

Raiders v Rabbitohs

Sharks v Dragons

Sunday July 26

Knights v Bulldogs

Titans v Panthers

Round 12

Thursday July 30

Dragons v Rabbitohs

Friday July 31

Tigers v Warriors

Broncos v Sharks

Saturday August 1

Roosters v Titans

Sea Eagles v Panthers

Cowboys v Raiders

Sunday August 2

Bulldogs v Eels

Storm v Knights

Round 13

Thursday August 6

Dragons v Roosters

Friday August 7

Sea Eagles v Warriors

Rabbitohs v Broncos

Saturday August 8

Storm v Bulldogs

Knights v Tigers

Panthers v Raiders

Sunday August 9

Titans v Cowboys

Sharks v Eels

The Knights thumped the Tigers 42-24 in a fiery round-two encounter. They resume hostilities in Newcastle in round 13. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Round 14

Thursday August 13

Roosters v Storm

Friday August 14

Warriors v Panthers

Eels v Dragons

Saturday August 15

Sharks v Titans

Cowboys v Rabbitohs

Raiders v Broncos

Sunday August 16

Knights v Sea Eagles

Tigers v Bulldogs

Round 15

Thursday August 20

Eels v Storm

Friday August 21

Panthers v Sharks

Broncos v Dragons

Saturday August 22

Titans v Raiders

Tigers v Roosters

Rabbitohs v Sea Eagles

Sunday August 23

Bulldogs v Warriors

Knights v Cowboys

Round 16

Thursday August 27

Eels v Rabbitohs

Friday August 28

Dragons v Titans

Roosters v Broncos

Saturday August 29

Warriors v Knights

Panthers v Tigers

Sharks v Cowboys

Sunday August 30

Storm v Sea Eagles

Raiders v Bulldogs

Manly will be out to avenge their opening-round loss to Melbourne when they clash again in round 16 at AAMI Park. Picture: Brett Costello

Round 17

Thursday September 3

Broncos v Panthers

Friday September 4

Knights v Sharks

Rabbitohs v Storm

Saturday September 5

Cowboys v Dragons

Sea Eagles v Tigers

Raiders v Roosters

Sunday September 6

Warriors v Eels

Bulldogs v Titans

Round 18

Thursday September 10

Tigers v Rabbitohs

Friday September 11

Bulldogs v Sea Eagles

Panthers v Eels

Saturday September 12

Dragons v Raiders

Roosters v Knights

Titans v Broncos

Sunday September 13

Sharks v Warriors

Storm v Cowboys

Round 18 will feature Jordan Rapana and the Raiders taking on the Dragons. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Round 19

Thursday September 17

Rabbitohs v Bulldogs

Friday September 18

Sea Eagles v Titans

Eels v Broncos

Saturday September 19

Cowboys v Panthers

Storm v Tigers

Roosters v Sharks

Sunday September 20

Raiders v Warriors

Knights v Dragons

Round 20

Thursday September 24

Broncos v Cowboys

Friday September 25

Titans v Knights

Rabbitohs v Roosters

Saturday September 26

Bulldogs v Panthers

Sharks v Raiders

Tigers v Eels

Sunday September 27

Warriors v Sea Eagles

Dragons v Storm

Originally published as Full NRL draw revealed: Rivalry round to finish season