Full steam ahead for old-fashioned visit

The Sunshine Express will come to the Noosa Hinterland on November 17. Contributed

ALL aboard because a steam train is visiting the Sunshine Coast later this month and it will roll into the Noosa region.

On Saturday, November 17 the Australian Railway Historical Society Queensland's Sunshine Express Rail Tour will chug up from Brisbane and stop in Yandina before heading to Cooroy.

ARHS's Ken Coulter said they are pleased to announce their return to the coast for what will be a great day.

"This is a fantastic trip as the steam locomotive has to work very hard on the steep gradient from Eumundi to Cooroy and the sound of the steam locomotive is something to experience from on board the train,” Mr Coulter said.

"The train will comprise of Queensland Railway heritage carriages so travellers can enjoy the way express train rail travel used to be in Queensland back in the steam train days.”

The old fashioned locomotive will depart Yandina about 11:20am giving locals a chance to jump aboard the return trip to Cooroy.

"In Cooroy the steam locomotive will run around the train ready for the trip back to Yandina,” Mr Coulter said.

Brisbane passengers will be shuttled from Yandina to the Eumundi Markets and Noosa region for the afternoon.

Fare price for the Yandina to Cooroy return trip are $30 for adults and $15 for children aged 4-15.

Book online at www.sunshineexpress.org.au or call (07)32521759 between 10am and 3pm Tuesday-Thursday.