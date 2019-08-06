Menu
Good Shepherd Noosa's annual Shepherd's Fair is on Saturday, August 10.
News

Fun day for families at Shepherd’s Fair

Caitlin Zerafa
6th Aug 2019 10:00 AM

WHEN you think of a fair, amusement rides, fairy floss and show bags are some of the first to come to mind.

Locals can expect all this plus more at the Good Shepherd Lutheran College Shepherd’s Fair on August 10.

Good Shepherd has been holding the Shepherd’s Fair every year for almost 30 years, and over this time has gained a significant profile among local residents, businesses and the community.

Shepherd’s Fair co-ordinator Karen von Homeyer said this year will see a combination of rides, games, stalls, raffles, Silent Auction and the fireworks finale.

“There will be something for everyone at this year’s fair — no matter the age — it’s a great day out for the whole family,” Ms von Homeyer said.

“Apart from the wonderful sense of community an event like this creates, it is also an invaluable fundraising exercise for the college, with all the funds raised going directly to providing additional facilities and resources for our students.”

The Shepherd’s Fair is open from 12—6pm and entry is free and unlimited ride passes are available on the day for $40 or individual rides for $5.

Noosa News

