Fun fusion hits Cooroy Saturday

by Alan Lander
11th May 2018 3:01 AM

A HIGHLIGHT of tomorrow's annual Cooroy Fusion Festival is all of the entertainment, including the fantastic local talent that is showcased in the Bendigo Bank Entertainment Tent.

This year's line-up is similar with Saturday looking to be a day you can bank on getting entertained thanks to the sponsorship of the Cooroy Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank.

The Cooroy Fusion Festival is set to bust at the seams with good vibes and great music hitting the Bendigo Bank Stage from 9.30am-3.30pm.

A comprehensive program from the Noosa District High School will kick off the entertainment on the main stage including an extract from this year's musical, Mary Poppins.

Following them will be the ever-popular Greenwood Grove Geckoes Wildlife Experience and then Brent Miller with his Welcome to Country.

Festival director Chris Bell said the entertainment list was huge, and getting more local every year, including Emma Tomlinson, who sang at last year's festival, and former Noosa District High School students and X-Factor contestants the Dennis Sisters.

"We have a pair of stilt walkers this year; a family which has moved from Melbourne and who featured at the Grand Prix and Moomba Festival,” Mr Bell said.

"And we will have sand sculptor Dennis Massoud creating a beach.”

