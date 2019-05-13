Fun in the sun for Cooroy Fusion Festival

Elise and Edward Male of Bracken Ridge with face-painter Stacey.

WHAT began as a celebration for the opening of the Cooroy Library nine years ago has become an annual community must-do.

Blue skies on Saturday lured thousands to meander through town, enjoying all the events of the Fusion Festival.

"Cooroy Fusion is one of those special events that just bubbles with community spirit,” Cooroy Fusion group chairman Jim Ennis said.

"It showcases what a wonderful part of the world we live in.

"It was a wonderful day and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from everyone.

"You have the ingredients for a highly successful day.”

Jessica Male, who now lives in Brisbane, came to catch up with former work colleagues at the Cooroy Library.

"It's one day when I know they'll all be working,” she said. "It's nice to see how much the festival has grown.”