Fun time leftovers on beach, but party boss say we're clean

A FAMILY has collected a pile of litter to the side of Beach Access 12 at Noosa days after this site was used to more than 2000 people for the Beach Party.

The father, who asked not to be named, said the pile was picked up in just 10 minutes of scouring the beach, on Saturday, January 5, five days after the event.

He said this included broken glass, small plastic stars and ticker tape and bottle tops.

"Others are finding similar ... it's shocking,” the man said.

"We're not against parties, not against people having fun ... it's more a worry about the pick up and the litter that's left as a result.”

He said someone should take responsibility for a proper clean-up.

Party co-owner Richard Pace said after the pack up at least a dozen staff went through the party area in Indian file for four hours sifting the sand for rubbish.

He said there may have been the odd bit of debris like bottle tops that were missed, but most people would not have noticed anything had been on the sand.

"We followed absolutely every policy that the council gave us,” he said.