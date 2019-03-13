Funding for local tourism mentoring

PROMOTION: Noosa Food and Wine Festival director Sheridah Puttick, event manager Lee Huber, Llew O'Brien and TN's international travel specialist Vynka Hutton at Noosa Marina.

PROMOTION: Noosa Food and Wine Festival director Sheridah Puttick, event manager Lee Huber, Llew O'Brien and TN's international travel specialist Vynka Hutton at Noosa Marina. Alan Lander

YOU only have to look at the packed streets, resorts and restaurants every day to know Noosa knows how to market itself in tourism.

But that doesn't mean we should rest on our laurels in what is a competitive and changing business.

Tourism Noosa knows that well, and applied for grant money to assist in helping further develop our local talent bank in the tourism battle.

And it won, with federal Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien delivering $30,000 to TN last Wednesday for two programs.

"These projects will help educate Noosa tourism providers and allow them to put Noosa on the world stage as a tourism destination,” MrO'Brien said.

"Broadly, it's about developing skills within tourism.

"A Community Investment Scheme grant of $20,000 will help 10 people who can benefit to promote their business, enhancing skills.

"Noosa is world-famous, a jewel in the tourism crown of Queensland; that's the way we want it to stay.”

A further $10,000 has been awarded to this year's Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

Vynka Hutton, International Travel specialist working with TN, said the movement's 12-month training industry leadership program seeks to develop inspirational leaders.

"Ten members will receive mentoring, will work together to become industry leaders,” she said.

"They will come from resorts, spa activities, attractions, restaurants, and learn from each other.

"We are looking at tapping into a specific niche area - wellness - it's a big forum, promoting us as a place for body, mind and soul, enjoying nature, reconnecting with yourself.”

NFWF director Sheridah Puttick said the $10,000 would be invested in "a

new area we've been looking at”.

"The idea is we're going to create experiences where people can mentor with Australian greats (in tourism industries), building up their knowledge.

"We will invite specialists in wines, spirits, restaurants.

"We have local greats already engaged, like (Long Apron Restaurant chef) Cameron Matthews, and Stuart Gregor from the Australian Distillers Association.”