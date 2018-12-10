Funding making for a safer beach at Peregian

Noosa heads SLSC lifesaver will be bette equipped with an ATV..

THE shire's zero emissions Noosa push has received a timely boost thanks to Federal funding for one community aid agency to go solar.

And local lifesavers will receive a mobile upgrade in patrolling resources to cover the length of Peregian Beach.

Vinnies Noosaville will slash its electricity costs with a new solar system, thanks to a $7777 grant through the Stronger Communities Program announced by Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien today.

"This funding will be used to install a solar power system at Vinnies Noosaville retail centre on Eumundi Noosa Rd, and will help to reduce costs allowing Vinnies to extend their community support services further,” Mr O'Brien said.

"St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland make an enormous difference in the lives of so many people, through the valuable work of their volunteers.”

The Noosa Heads SLSC has received a $11,351 grant to purchase of a new all terrain vehicle (ATV) to improve the capacity of volunteers on patrols, support police search and rescue operations, and respond faster in emergencies at Peregian.

"The new ATV will mean surf life savers can travel further and faster, which will help save lives on some of Wide Bay's busiest beaches,” Mr O'Brien said.

The Federal Government's Stronger Communities Program is designed to improve the resilience of communities by providing capital grants for small projects of between $5000 and $20,000. Up to $150,000 is available in each electorate per year.

Other successful organisations in this funding round include Sunshine Butterflies, Noosa QF5 Volunteer Coast Guard, and Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub-Branch.

Further information on the SCP, including guidelines and frequently asked questions can be found on the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development's website at: http://regional.gov.au.