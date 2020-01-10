Menu
Retired Senior Constable Garry Church fears Road Trauma Services Queensland will close without State Government support. Photo Lachie Millard
News

Funding shortage to force ‘vital’ road trauma service closure

Caitlin Zerafa
10th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
A LACK of recurrent funding is likely to force the closure of a locally-based organisation that works directly with those who have experience road trauma.

After 17 years of assisting victims of road traffic accidents throughout Queensland,

Road Trauma Services Queensland is a not-for-profit group, and is estimated to need up to $11,000 of government funding annual to continue its vital service.

Former Queensland Police officer and Cooroy local Garry Church founded the organisation in 2002 with the initial aim of assisting witnesses and first responders to road traffic accidents involving the death and maiming of victims of road traffic accidents.

“The need for a service to provide assistance became very apparent after a horrendous traffic accident at Mudjimba in 1999 that resulted in the death of three people including a baby,” Mr Church said.

“Witnesses to this accident were traumatised by the impact of this accident and there were no support services available to them.”

“The myriad of events that they would be involved with after the accident including coronial inquests and police knocking at their doors for a range of court appearances meant that the accident had ongoing impacts on their lives.”

The service was eventually extended to include family and others who had lost loved ones, colleagues or friends in a road traffic accident, as well as people who were severely impacted or maimed by an accident.

Road Trauma Services Queensland is the only organisation providing these services across the state and Mr Church said they were desperate to secure funding.

He said he had been in discussion with Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, but so far not solution has eventuated.

“This lack of support is highly likely to see this invaluable service forced to close its doors,” he said.

“All we ask is that the government provide us with $11,000 each year so we can continue to meet the needs of Queensland residents who are suffering from road trauma.”

“This amount covers our costs of operating with no payments for any wages by our volunteer based team.

As a volunteer based organisation and registered charity, Road Trauma Services Queensland provided supportive services including free counselling to victims of road trauma across Queensland.

They are also active with Safe Driving Awareness, a school-based support program delivered to several Sunshine Coast high schools.

The 2013 Sunshine Coast Citizen of the Year and his volunteer team have also delivered more than 100 sessions for Youth Justice Services.

“There are more people killed or maimed on Queensland roads each year than there are murders yet there is no funding support for these victims unlike the support provided for victims of crime, victims of homicide and domestic violence,” he said.

Ms Bolton has been contacted for comment.

