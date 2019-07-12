Funding to help local water heroes fix radio black spot woes

IN A world where everybody is in constant connection, Coast Guard Noosa sometimes still feel as though no body can hear them

Thanks to a recent $4000 donation from Bendigo Bank's Tewantin Noosa Community Bank branch, it is hoped these communication black-spots will soon be a thing of the past.

Coast Guard commander Ian Hutchings said the funding, which will go to upgrading the existing radio mast and radios, will make a significant different to day-to-day operation on the river.

"In space, nobody can hear you scream is the tag line from Ridley Scott's film, Alien, but who would have thought 40 years later there are still places in Noosa where nobody can hear you either?" he said.

"Coast Guard Noosa has been aware of this problem for a few years."

Their radio room was upgraded in 2012 but the team can now take the next steps to improve radio reception around the bay and river.

"The improved radio contact with all boaties on all our waterways means we can be there when we most need to be."

Mr Hutchings urged all boaties to take care when venturing out on the water.

"The Noosa bar remains one of the busiest crossings in Queensland," he said.

"We have more than 500 per month and our crews are called out to about 10 assists in that time.

"Over each three-month period we make and receive more 6,500 radio calls and 1,700 land line calls. We're called out all too often to assist boaties in distress as well as doing our part in educating those who are inexperienced in crossing the Noosa bar."

Coast Guard Noosa's primary rescue vessel John Waddams is also back on the water after a recent refurbishment in May. The boat was fitted with all the latest bells and whistles and a more fuel efficient engine.