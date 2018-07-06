Funding to remove derelict boats

THE State Government allocated $20 million in its budget to "remove derelict vessels spoiling Queensland's beautiful coast”.

And now Noosa MP Sandy Bolton wants some of that for our beautiful Noosa River, to help remove some of the old hulks littering our waterway.

One such boat has already been despatched.

The Drifter II was recently removed from a location opposite Tewantin's Hilton Terrace.

"We are working with Maritime Safety Queensland to ensure that our Noosa waterways become safe and navigable,” Ms Bolton said.

"With the removal of one vessel under way, I have requested a list of all known derelict vessels on our river to ensure they are removed as part of the $20 million allocated in the budget across Queensland.”

While the local number of such vessels is unknown at present, the total figure for the state is about 270, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said before a civil contractor stepped in to remove a boat, every effort would be made to ensure owners were held accountable.

"We're determined to protect our environment from irresponsible boat owners,” Mr Bailey said.

"It's always the owners' responsibility to manage the removal of their boat at their own cost.

"But this funding will be of great help if boaties don't comply.”

Mr Bailey said MSQ has had success in recovering costs from owners in the past.

"Recently, the Townsville District Court awarded MSQ almost $800,000, ordering the owner of Defender pay for the State's disposal of the vessel,” he said.

"These kinds of outcomes send a clear message to irresponsible owners that they can't just dump and run.”