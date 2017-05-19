22°
Funding windfalls for Noosa

19th May 2017 5:21 AM
WINNER: The mighty Cooroora United Wombats have kicked a funding goal.
WINNER: The mighty Cooroora United Wombats have kicked a funding goal. Contributed

AN $80,000 state funding boost is coming the way of seven local community groups from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the funding ensures "these vital groups can purchase equipment and complete upgrades so they can continue providing valuable services”.

"On the Sunshine Coast, not-for-profit groups will share in $496,000 in the latest round of funding. Noosa Arts Theatre Inc will receive $16,100 to upgrade stage lighting and sound," she said.

Other grants are: Noosa Land Care Group $3106 , Noosa A.H & I Society $12,000, Peregian Beach Kindergarten and Pre School Association Inc - $9,516, Noosa Croquet Club Inc - $6300,United Synergies Ltd - $12,000 and Cooroora United Football Club Inc - $20,000.

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes said: "Local not-for-profit groups are the backbone of our community and all levels of government play an important role in ensuring they get the vital funds they need to continue providing services and assisting their local areas."

Meanwhile Noosa, Sunshine Coast and Gympie Councils have secured a $75,000 Queensland Government grant to plan for the region's sporting needs. Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said the cash was a great opportunity for the three local governments to work together identifying opportunities for sports such as shooting, aviation and motocross that can be difficult to accommodate.

"Our three councils will consider the facilities that are already available and whether there is any potential or need to develop new infrastructure," he said.

"Sporting enthusiasts often travel across shire boundaries to engage in their passions, so it makes sense for the three councils to work together on this.”

The councils will start work on the Regional Sports Facility Plan with completion expected by the end of May 2018.

