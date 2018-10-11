Fundraiser drought concert for outback QLD town

Better Together will play this Sunday.

TEWANTIN Noosa Lions Club will hold a Drought Fundraiser Concert this Sunday, October 14 in a bid to raise enough money to adopt a Queensland town in drought strife.

As the crisis out west continues, the Noosa community is still coming together to lend a hand and ensure these people are not forgotten.

Lions club third vice president Bev Heaney said each week without rain brings another hurdle for these farming families to jump.

"Our Club has chosen to adopt the town of Jericho in Queensland where all funds will be assigned,” Ms Heaney said.

"The Artists will be donating their time for this concert and we will be asking for donations on the day for the farmers.”

"100 per cent of all donations will be given wholly and solely to the people of Jericho.”

Jericho is a large cattle prducing area located 500 kilometres west of Rockhampton.

"We are asking for your help to assist us in any way possible. The people in Jericho are crying out for necessities that we take for granted on a daily basis,” Ms Heaney said.

"You can help during this tough time by donating to this cause and lift the morale of these struggling farming families who are in dire straits.”

The concert will be from 11am-3pm at Noosaville Lions Park and will include bands Better Together, The Crikeys and one of Australia's leading folk pop artists Tobias.

Better Together are a dynamic duo and will have everyone up on their feet as they perform golden oldies from the 60s and 70s, while the acoustic duo of the Crikeys Adam O'Keefe and Haleigh Hing will play originals songs as well as covers everyone of all ages will know and love.

Food and drink will be available to purchase on the day.

"Please help our Aussie farmers and farming community in Jericho.”