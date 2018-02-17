Fundraiser long lunch on the menu

GOOD CAUSE: The Eumundi Rotary Long Lunch will be held on March 11.

THE Eumundi Rotary Long Lunch will once again support the valuable work of the Katie Rose Cottage hospice, with $30 of the price of the ticket going directly to the charity.

The Long Lunch has become a much-loved custom on the calendar, with many members of the community looking forward to the event all year.

This year it takes place on March 11, in the same colourful venue at the Eumundi Markets.

Lunch consists of three courses featuring outstanding local regional produce Cabaret style created by international chef Andy Dudas from The Fig Tree.

Entertainment will be by the popular Doo Wop Dolls, Jamie Dunn and Agro, Carl Beck, as well as Melony Brests and Sall Monalla.

$30 of the $65 ticket cost will go to Katie Rose Cottage, with tax deductible receipts available.

There will be a beer, wine, and soft drink bar at the event.

Lucky door prizes, raffles, auction of all things quirky and good value will raise funds for the hospice to continue its vital service to the community.

It's an ideal event to organise a group of friends or come as a free spirit, as everyone is warmly welcomed.

Previous long lunch events have helped to raise more than $30,000 for charity.

Ticket sales close March 1.

For assistance and more information contact Rotary's Les Godwin on 0411 877 346 or 5471 1155, or email les@davidsondem.com.au.