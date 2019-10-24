Funds help ‘cute’ puppies support local children

CUTE: The Sunshine Coast Community Foundation grant provided for two puppies to Smart Pups to help children with special needs.

A LOCAL community fund which has already given away more than $230,000 to non-profit organisations on the Sunshine Coast is launching a new round of grants to improve the quality of life of people within the region.

The Sunshine Coast Community Fund set up in 1997, supports non-profit and community groups to address disadvantage and a wide variety of emerging needs in the community.

“It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to witness the benefits that flow from the support of the Sunshine Coast Community Foundation,” Sunshine Coast Community Foundation chair Simon Gamble said.

So far, the fund has distributed a total of 67 grants to 48 Sunshine Coast based organisations including Peregian Beach Community College and Sunshine Butterflies.

Projects supported by the Sunshine Coast Community Fund also include a Deadly Espresso Cafe Eco Culture expansion in Eumundi and a locally based puppy program at Smart Pups Assistance Dogs for special needs children. Smart Pups CEO Janelle Denny said the puppies will make a considerable difference to local children.

“The Sunshine Coast Community Foundation grant provided for two puppies which will go onto providing intervention support and therapy for children from three to 18 years old,” she said.

Sunshine Coast based non-profits and community organisations with DGR1 charitable status are encouraged to apply for a grant up to $8,000 each.

To apply visit qcf.org.au/grants/regional-grant-making/.

Applications close November 29.