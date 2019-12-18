Funds keep charity shining

HELPING HAND: Free to Shine's Nicky Mih and Kylie Anderson receive a donation from Chris Parker on behalf of Rotary Club of Noosa Heads.

ROTARY Club of Noosa Heads recently donated a generous sum of money to a local charity making a difference to the lives of young Cambodian women.

Free to Shine was stared by Nicky Mih in 2009 after she read a true story on the sex enslavement of women in the poverty-stricken country.

Ms Mih recently was a guest speaker at the Rotary meeting and inspired by her work, the club agreed to make a donation to assist the cause.

Free to Shine assist young girls from rural villages reduce their vulnerability to sex trafficking through programs involving family support, while improving access to education. They have helped 753 girls in 59 rural villages across the past decade.

“We do not build new private schools but we do make it possible for children to access their local public school,” Ms Mih said.

“Our aim is to prevent young girls from being trafficked in the first place.”

The organisation has also supplied 3600 library books and some 630 water filters to the areas they have formed village partnerships with since 2009.

Rotary Club of Noosa Heads president Chris Parker presented a cheque of $1000 to Ms Mih and co-founder Kylie Anderson.

“Rotary Club of Noosa Heads is part of Rotary International and club members were very supportive of helping Nicky and Kylie in a tangible way to continue with the programs operating out of their Siem Reap office as part of our international Rotary affiliation,” Mr Parker said.

“We know this donation will assist with the on the ground programs done by the 17 Cambodian team members of Free To Shine.”