Family and friends will gather for a livestreamed funeral service on Friday to farewell Sunshine Coast woman Aysha Baty. Photo: Patrick Woods/Supplied
Community

Funeral details for ‘love and bright light’ taken too soon

Ashley Carter
2nd Sep 2020 4:21 PM | Updated: 8:28 PM
Loved ones will gather on Friday to farewell Sunshine Coast woman Aysha Baty, who was found dead with horrific injuries in Nambour last weekend.

Ms Baty's funeral is set to be held on Friday at 10am at Gregson and Weight in Buderim, but due to strict COVID-19 restrictions limited numbers will be allowed at the service.

The funeral home will also livestream the service for mourners wishing to pay their respects.

Senseless death highlights need for homeless support

'She never gave up': Friend's heartache after Aysha's death

Investigations into the 31-year-old's brutal death are continuing after her body was found near the Petrie Creek Bridge on Saturday, August 22.

Police said she was found with "abhorrent" injuries.

They said the Buddina woman had been "sleeping rough" under the bridge for two nights after leaving her partner's Woombye home for an unknown reason.

It's understood her distraught partner, who Ms Baty's friends say "worshipped the ground she walked on", had searched for her in the days leading up to her death.

Her brother, Cole Baty, said she should be remembered for the "love and bright light that she was".

Ms Baty's funeral will be livestreamed at gregsonandweight.com.au.

