Funky family sailing as Herons take to the lake

Heron racing with boats like sCARY and Funky Chicken in the hunt of national honours at Lake Cootharaba. Photo: Julie Hartwig

THIS may not be a blue water ocean event with super maxis slicing through Bass Strait, but with entries called Funky Chickern, Passing Wind and Goose On The Loose, the 61st National Heron Sailing Championships at Lake Cootharaba offers a rush of its own.

The Heron class is a two person dinghy sailed in all states of Australia that is ideally suited to an adult and child combination of skipper and crew.

And over eight days of sailing ending last Friday this meant many parent and child sailing combinations took the shallow waters of the lake off Boreen Point.

At most other events involving juniors, parents just watch their child compete in sailing from the shore or pick-up boat.

With the National Heron, families compete and work together as a team.

“The Heron is a very nostalgic sailing class with over 70 years of history in Australia,” Kate Carey of the Queensland Heron Associatioon said.

“Many sailors who started out in Herons and moved on to other classes in their late teens, return to the Heron to get their own children started in sailing.

“Herons offer safe affordable entry level sailing for novices and also provide an ongoing challenge for experienced sailors who are seeking to optimise performance.”

She said the many of the past national champions have been parent/child skipper and crew combinations.

Last week more than 50 Herons competed for the top honours, 24 from Qld, 20 NSW, 5 Vic, 3 SA, 2 WA, 1 ACT with 110 competitors and their extended families converging on Lake Cootharaba from all over Australia.

The provisional handicap results saw South Australian skipper Richard Gibson and crew Therese Nolan in their boat Firsty finish in first place, ahead of the WA boat Passing Wind with Bluey from NSWS in third position.

The NSW boat of O for Awesome skippered by Paul Armstrong and crewed by Xavier Armstrong were first in the Invitation Race.