‘Funniest’ folks on Noosa stage

THE funniest comedians from this year’s Sydney Comedy Festival are hitting the road and bringing the best of the fest to Noosa.

And we’re being told to “get in quick to guarantee your seats for a massive night of laughs”.

The showcase features a huge and hilarious line-up including:

Randy — Award-winning, purple and felty.

Ron Josol — Award-winning and praise deserving performer of an international calibre.

Luke Heggie — His hilarious no-nonsense brand of comedy has made him one of the most in-demand comics in Australia and he was awarded the coveted Director’s Choice Award for Sydney Comedy Festival among many others.

Rebecca De Unamuno — Master of improv and regular across all your fave TV shows.

Dusty Rich (ZA) — Hailing from South Africa, this unconventional comic is spontaneous, full of energy, and an exhilarating experience.

The show is on Thursday, October 10 at 7.30pm at The J Noosa.

Buy tickets at thej.com.au