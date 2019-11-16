Funny – and bizarre – show at the J

THE KRANSKY SISTERS: Three oddball spinsters from rural Queensland played by Annie Lee, Christine Johnston and Carolyn Johns.

THE Kransky Sisters feature the enigmatic talents of Annie Lee, Christine Johnston and Carolyn Johns as Mourne, Eve and Dawn Kransky.

In a quiet town in the middle of southeast Queensland lives a huddle of strange sisters, whom, in between tending ants, knitting egg warmers, and hanging out cane toad skins to dry, travel around the country performing their popular musical shows to a growing following.

This oddball musical trio marries curious real-life stories with a host of uniquely homemade arrangements of popular songs gleaned from their old wireless in a highly entertaining event.

These endearing sisters venture far from the dusty curtained private world of their family home in Esk, rural Queensland; and their oddly reclusive, rather peculiar sister, Dawn Kransky, share darkly funny stories from across the countryside.

With kitchen pot, toilet brush, keyboard, musical saw, tuba, guitar and duelling tambourines these three weird yet endearing spinsters present offbeat covers of songs ranging from Nana Mouskouri and Eurythmics to Talking Heads, ACDC and The Bee Gees.

The combination of the Sisters’ sheltered view of the world seen through their superbly droll comic dialogue, and alluring, downright hilarious brand of tune, makes this night out with your strange old aunts an unforgettable experience.

“Like watching a witches coven at band practice”, the Kranskys will draw you in their alluring brew of uniquely homespun versions of popular tunes and darkly funny tales of rural Australia.

Not unlike a cross between the Sugarbabes and The Addams Family.

The Cult starts here!

The Kransky Sisters have been regular guests on television including SBS’s In Siberia Tonight and ABC’s The Side Show and Spicks and Specks and BBC’s Comedy Shuffle.

What: A Very Kransky Christmas

When: Friday, November 29, 7.30pm

Where: The J, 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Junction

Tickets: $49.90 Adult / $44.90 Concession (pensioner, senior card, student)

Buy: www.thej.com.au, 5329 6560. Box office: 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Junction