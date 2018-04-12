Funny Girl at Noosa Arts Theatre

THIS exhilarating musical celebrates the exuberant and elegant flavour of Broadway in 1910s and 20s, and tells the real life story of beloved singer, actress and comedienne Fanny Brice, whose vocal talents and comedic ability see her (despite the discouragement of her friends and neighbours, who tell her that she isn't pretty enough for the stage), rise from Brooklyn music hall singer to Broadway star.

As she awaits her husband's release from prison (entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein), Fanny reflects on her incredible true story in a series of flashbacks.

It's a triumphant story of starry success, coupled with a bitter-sweet story of love.

Funny Girl is a musical theatre classic with a sensational score filled with show stoppers including: I'm the Greatest Star, People and Don't Rain on my Parade.

Michelle Lamarca is cast as Fanny Brice and brings a wealth of talent to the role. Originally from Adelaide, South Australia Michelle Lamarca has been performing most of her life as a singer, songwriter, film/theatre actor and clown both here in Australia and overseas.

Michelle's first role for Noosa Arts Theatre was in 2013 as Anita in Sam Coward's West Side Story. Other productions for NAT include Jerry's Girls, Side by Side by Sondheim, Fabulosity, Mel's Angels and the One Act plays.

She was awarded best actress for Sunshine Coast Theatre Festival 2014 as well as the Adjudicator's Award for her role as Skyla in The Devils Dance. Michelle has performed at Noosa Alive for the past three years and is often seen singing at local events and festivals.

Her most recent role was playing Julius Caesar in Jo Loth's production of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar at the Caloundra Events Centre in 2017.

Michelle is also one of our local Clown Doctors aka Dr Loopy and can be seen on rounds entertaining kids, parents and staff at The Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Michelle is currently writing a cabaret and original comedy web series to be shown later in the year.

Ian Mackellar directs this beautiful rendition of Funny Girl and is ably assisted by Jo Hendrie as co-director.

Cut price preview April 18 at 7.30pm

Evenings: April 19, 20, 25, 26, 27. May 2, 3, 4, 5 at 7.30pm

Matinees: April 21, 22, 28, 29 at 2pm

Adults $38 | Concession $33

Member/Group $31 | U18 $28

163 Weyba Road, Noosaville

Tuesday to Friday 10am to 2pm;

5449 9343

www.noosaartstheatre.org.au

info@noosaartstheatre.org.au