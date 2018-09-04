'Funny, naive, vulgar' is Moth

SHINING STARS: Former Noosa students Paris Williment and Dion Smith-Phasey are bringing their production Moth to Eumundi this Saturday.

SHINING STARS: Former Noosa students Paris Williment and Dion Smith-Phasey are bringing their production Moth to Eumundi this Saturday. Morgan Roberts

YOU saw them here first.

Former Noosa locals Paris Williment, 18, and Dion Smith-Phasey, 19, are bringing their production of Moth to town this Saturday.

The duo are currently students at Queensland Academy for Creative Industries in Brisbane, but first met at Noosa's Little Seed Theatre Company.

"We're so excited to be debuting the work to the community who have supported us, those who've seen our journey,” Paris said.

"It took a lot of time to get of the ground, we have been working on it for a year and two months.”

Paris is producing and acting in the two-person show, originally written by Declan Greene a decade ago.

"The show is based on the conversations and politics of young people living in rural Australia,” she said.

Moth is described as a cautionary tale for those who ignore the stories of the outcasts and the losers and feature Claryssa, a wiccan and Gothic outcast and Sebastian, an anime geek with a reputation for immaturity.

"This show is something we felt resonated with the teenage youth of rural Queensland, a story told by the weird kids, for the weird kids,” Paris said.

"It's a very intense show that explores the funny, naive, vulgar and sometimes heart-breaking contemporary truths of misunderstood teenagers.”

Both Paris and Dion attended Sunshine Beach High before moving their lives to Brisbane; Paris at age 15.

If the young talents keep up their work, the bright lights of international theatre may be closer than they think.

"I would like to go on and do more theatre,” Paris said.

"I would love to go and study in New York one day and eventually become a mentor or producer.”

Moth will debut at Eumundi's Imperial Hotel on Saturday, September 8 at 7:30pm.

For tickets, visit back bone.org.au/moth/tickets.