Furious Taylor publicly slams Netflix

Taylor Swift has fiercely responded to a comment made about her on a Netflix series in a rare public statement.

The 31-year-old singer hit out at US dramedy series Ginny & Georgia, which dropped on the streaming platform last week, for a joke made by one of the characters: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

It was met with backlash by Swift's army of loyal supporters at the weekend, before Swift herself took to Twitter overnight to skewer the "deeply sexist joke".

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse sh*t as FuNnY," she wrote.

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you. Happy Women's History Month I guess."

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Miss Americana was the hugely successful behind the scenes documentary about Swift, which dropped on Netflix in January last year.

Netflix is yet to comment.

The furore over the comment in Ginny & Georgia sparked the hashtag #RESPECTTAYLORSWIFT which was trending worldwide on the social media platform on Sunday.

Fans also called for Netflix to cancel the series.

Ended them ....

RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/tbsXCOzFDz — Saumya💛💛 (@snakeswifttt) March 1, 2021

isnt it ironic how ginny and georgia is a show that supposedly promotes feminism yet still makes outdated slutshaming jokes?? RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT — lina ☾ she/her | famous era??? (@kiwistainedress) March 1, 2021

im so tired of the obvious and blatant misogyny being excused over the fact that its a “joke” ..... its absolutely disgusting and not even the slightest bit tolerated here. RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/FtK0IXLdA6 — katieᵇˡᵐ (@ntltcswift) March 1, 2021

And while Swift's millions of diehard fans appear to outweigh mixed debate, some expressed concerns about celebrities being able to control content on separate mediums.

I didn’t care for this show, but the implication here — that a corporation should neuter its artists’ content to avoid offending more powerful and famous past collaborators — is really chilling. I predict Netflix will memory-hole this joke and apologize within 24 hours. https://t.co/KhZtyKaS8L — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) March 1, 2021

i don’t think any of you understand the meaning behind this show and inherently the inclusion of this line. with the context and other things in the show, the line is meant to EXPOSE misogyny and how it shapes young girls’ lives. not to be misogynistic for the giggles.



come on — aubrie 🌹 (@eggs_skittles) March 1, 2021

i think you guys are right to criticize that scene, it was problematic, but cancel the entire show just because of one line???? that’s problematic too, you guys should at least watch it to see how good it is and the important topics that the show brought up — Le 🌙| 📖: tog ³ (@LeArcheron) March 1, 2021

Swift has been the subject of significant commentary about her personal life for most of her career, thanks to high profile relationships with other stars including Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris.

She has previously dubbed this treatment of her in the media as sexist.

"I don't think people understand how easy it is to infer that someone who's a female artist or a female in our industry is somehow doing something wrong by wanting love, wanting money, wanting success," she told Beats 1 in 2019.

"Women are not allowed to want those things the way that men are allowed to want them.

"I think when I was the youngest, it was hard because I didn't understand why nobody was saying that this was wrong.

"We have made incredible progress. We've made incredible strides and I can look back at those lessons I learned when I was younger and I really truly don't think I did anything wrong by having a normal dating life in my early 20s."

