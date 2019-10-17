Further funding for ‘worst-hit’ fire victims

A monstrous and devastating fire ripped through Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Peregian Beach in September. Photo: John McCutcheon

RESIDENTS hit worst by the Queensland bushfires will be given an extra hand with the activation of additional support payments available in the Noosa local government area.

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payments were now available of $1000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children.

“This payment is on top of the jointly funded Disaster Recovery Allowance,” he said.

“The ferocity of the fires that tore through Peregian Beach was no match for the strength of the emergency services which fought the blaze and the community groups which generously came to the aid of those in need.

“Anyone who has been severely affected should contact the Department of Human Services to check eligibility.”

Advice on the Department of Human Services website indicates to be eligible for a payment, one of the following conditions must be met:

• You were seriously injured.

• You’re the immediate family member of an Australian citizen or resident who died.

• Your principal place of residence has been destroyed or must be demolished.

• The interior of your principal place of residence has sustained major damage.

• Fire damage has exposed the interior of your principal place of residence to the elements.

• Your principal place of residence has been declared structurally unsound.

• The interior of your residence has been affected by sewage contamination.

• You’re the principal carer of a dependent child who has experienced any of the above.

For details, call the DHS 180 22 66, visit www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or go to a DHS Service Centre. More on federal disaster assistance is at www.disasterassist.gov.au.