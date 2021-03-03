WATCH THE VIDEO: Fury as sex worker booted from TikTok

TikTok star Anna Paul's account has been "permanently banned" in a decision that's sparked outrage from her fans, with the 21-year-old claiming she has been shut down because she's a sex worker.

The Gold Coast woman had amassed 1.2 million followers on the app before her account was deleted "in seconds" last Thursday.

Anna works as an adult content creator on OnlyFans where she earns money selling subscriptions to her X-rated content.

She also had a huge following on TikTok where she documented her day-to-day life in "innocent" 60-second vlogs every day.

TikTok confirmed to news.com.au Anna's account had been "permanently banned" with a spokesperson stating the platform has strict community guidelines around sexual content.

"Our Community Guidelines make it clear that we do not allow content that commits, promotes, or glorifies sexual solicitation or accounts that attempt to redirect traffic," the spokesperson said.

"We will remove such content and accounts as we work to promote a safe community environment."

But Anna told news.com.au the videos were designed to be "inspirational" and did not include explicit references to her job.

RELATED: Anna Paul reveals truth behind her Instagram photos

Anna Paul was one of TikTok’s biggest stars before her account was ‘permanently deleted’ last week. Picture: Instagram/@anna_paull.

"It was a shock because I had never had a warning before, none of my videos have ever gone against community guidelines whatsoever," she told news.com.au.

Anna immediately contacted TikTok on Wednesday who initially restored her account but it was deleted for a second time on Thursday, with the social media star told it was "gone forever".

"It is so weird, I don't know what I've done," Anna said.

"There's so many other sex workers on TikTok I just post my day, I just post myself going to lunch."

Anna earns a living through OnlyFans but only posts ‘innocent’ content on TikTok. Picture: Instagram/@anna_paull.

Losing her account hasn't just seen Anna lose thousands of videos but it will also mean she misses out financially.

"I was actually about to sign a contract with a brand to advertise some of their stuff in a TikTok," she said.

"It's the first ad I would have done on the platform and now I lose money because I can't do it, I had to say, 'Hey sorry I can't sign the contract anymore because my TikTok is gone.'

"So not only is it sad because one year's worth of memories have been ripped from me, my followers don't get to see my vlogs every day and now I'm actually losing money from it too."

RELATED: OnlyFans mum's kids expelled from school

TikTok said that it does not allow ‘content that commits, promotes, or glorifies sexual solicitation or accounts that attempt to redirect traffic’. Picture: Instagram/@anna_paull.

Anna's fans have reacted with fury, saying it was an "absolute joke" her account was deleted, with one person even claiming it showed TikTok was "sexist".

"Your vlogs were my favourite thing," one fan wrote on Instagram.

"I already miss your videos, it was apart of my daily routine tbh," one comment read.

"I will deactivate and delete TikTok if they don't fix this issue," another said.

"You literally radiate positive energy wtf why were you deleted," one person also wrote.

Anna said she appreciates the support, with many fans expressing they would "deleted TikTok" if her account was not restored.

"My followers are so p*ssed, my followers are saying if Anna Paul doesn't get her TikTok back I'm deleting TikTok, TikTok is cancelled," Anna said.

Anna’s fans are now vowing to delete TikTok if she does not get her account back. Picture: Instagram/@anna_paull.

Since booting Anna from the app, TikTok has reached out to offer her "support" but haven't said they will reinstate her account.

She has since started a backup account on the app to let her fans know what has happened and also to address the tech giant directly.

"I made it yesterday and it already has 160,000 followers which is insane," Anna said.

"I'll see what happens. If I honestly, truly can't get my TikTok account back whatsoever I don't know what I'm going to do."

"I think I'll have to just change this name (of the new account) to Anna Paul TikTok, like a regular Anna Paul account, and just start from scratch."

While Anna didn't link out to her adult subscription service, she did link to her Instagram in her bio, which regularly directs fans to her OnlyFans account.

Many of her videos showed her eating out at restaurants and opening up about her cosmetic enhancements.

She was recently interviewed on Studio 10 who labelled Anna "one of Australia's most popular influencers" after she surpassed the million follower mark on TikTok.

Originally published as Fury as sex worker booted from TikTok

Anna's account before it was deleted.