29°
News

Fury over speed limit drop

amacpherson
| 14th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
SPEED DROP: Cooroy-Noosa Rd near Lake Macdonald has had its speed limit reduced from 100kmh to 90kmh.
SPEED DROP: Cooroy-Noosa Rd near Lake Macdonald has had its speed limit reduced from 100kmh to 90kmh. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DRIVERS have taken to social media to vent their anger over the speed limit reduction on Cooroy-Noosa Rd, despite the travel time now being only one minute slower.

New 90kmh speed limit signs were erected on Wednesday, replacing 100kmh signs, following community feedback and a speed limit review by the Department of Transport and Main Roads late last year.

Many Noosa residents expressed outrage at the new limit on an online post on the Noosa Community Notice Board Facebook page.

Lesley Christian believes the new limit is a stunt to increase money for the State Government.

"I travel to Noosa regularly from just outside Cooroy - another ploy to increase revenue via fines," the comment said. "God knows how much that has cost us tax payers (for the) new signs and blokes in trucks to change them, waste of money in my eyes."

One member noted the notoriety of drivers already travelling under the speed limit on Cooroy-Noosa Rd.

"So expect to now be stuck behind people doing 60," Emma Shaw said.

Reader poll

Do you support the speed limit reduction on Cooroy-Noosa Rd?

  • View Results

The 5.5km stretch of road parallel to Lake Macdonald will now take drivers travelling at 90kmh four minutes to complete, instead of three minutes at 100kmh.

A department spokesperson stated there had been dozens of reported crashes, including two deaths, on the stretch of road that had its speed limit reduced.

"During 1 July 2006 to 30 June 2016, there were 45 reported crashes with two fatalities recorded on this stretch of road between McPauls Rd and Sunrise Rd," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the reasons for the reduction were concerns for residents entering driveways, increased traffic volume, road alignment and lane width, and the frequency of intersections.

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes believes these numbers are too high and welcomed the change.

He said he had been campaigning for more than 10 years to change the speed limit of Cooroy-Noosa Rd to 80kmh.

"I have been appealing to TMR and the speed review committee since I became State Member in 2006 to reduce the speed limit to 80km per hour for the entire length of the road, in order to prevent the unthinkable and protect local residents and the increasing numbers of road users," Mr Elmes said.

"I applaud the department for continuing to review speed limits ... but suggest when a community has to fight for more than a decade to be heard, more can and should be done more often."

Noosa News

Topics:  cooroy cooroy-noosa rd department of transport and main roads noosa speed speed limit

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fury over speed limit drop

Fury over speed limit drop

Noosa residents express outrage at new speed limit on Cooroy-Noosa Rd, despite travel time reduced by only one minute.

'I felt it was the right moment'

RIGHT MOVE: Ryan Toohey in the studio recording a long-overdue CD a couple of years ago after his music career was sidelined by a near-fatal accident in 2007. The accident ruined his vision but not his voice.

For Ryan Toohey a serious accident is not enough to stop him playing

Supreme team off to Singapore

SHOW TIME: These talented dancers are off to compete in Singapore.

A group of talented local dancers need your help

Jonah, 10, shaves for the fifth time

INSPIRATION: Jonah Macqueen will take part in the World's Greatest Shave.

Jonah Macqueen is no ordinary 10-year-old boy

Local Partners

Fury over speed limit drop

Noosa residents express outrage at new speed limit on Cooroy-Noosa Rd, despite travel time reduced by only one minute.

Hippo in distress could be the best

TALENT: Jake Fortey has been selected for a young writer's award.

St Andrew's student's story shortlisted for young writers' award

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Robin Bailey tearful as psychic contacts her late husband

RADIO personality Robin Bailey was reduced to tears when a medium made contact with her loved ones, including her late husband Tony Smart.

Husband gets nasty on My Kitchen Rules

Everyone is lovely in this charity edition of MKR. Except Josh.

MKR recap: What’s with this guy?

Buderim mum rejects son on wedding day

Bride and Prejudice’s Chris is crushed by news of his parents absence on his wedding day.

Bride and Prejudice’s heartbreaking wedding day rejection.

I’m A Celebrity winner is a first

'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! winner Casey Donovan with her crown after winning I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE first woman, and a non-sportsman, is the winner of 2017 series.

Groom's Shocker: ‘She doesn’t have the boobs to wear that’

Anthony fires another low blow at Nadia on Married At First Sight.

THIS nasty, controlling MAFS groom has taken things to a new level.

‘This is super awkward for me’

Nazeem Hussain before his I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! elimination.

Nazeem lets third place getter slip on I'm A Celeb's grand finale.

Justin Bieber is staying on the Sunshine Coast

Justin Bieber.

Bieber staying on Sir Richard Branson’s exclusive Noosa island

BARGAIN ACREAGE RENOVATOR, VIEW, POOL, DUAL LIVING, NORTH/EASTERLY ASPECT, SOLAR!!! SO MUCH POTENTIAL!!! MUST SELL!!!

681 Diddillibah Road, Diddillibah 4559

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

** AUCTION SATURDAY 1.00PM - Open from 12.30pm ** Entry level acreage is extremely difficult to find, don't miss this fantastic opportunity to acquire acreage...

DON&#39;T BLINK OR YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT

35 Nicklin Way, Buddina 4575

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

After 34 years in the one family, this beach side Buddina home is now offered to the market at a very affordable price. This is the ideal opportunity for a first...

Buy into the Heartbeat of the Medical Precinct

19 Promontory Street, Birtinya 4575

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

If you are seeking an attractive, well located investment property, or a low maintenance lifestyle close to major amenities and the beach; this immaculate, low-set...

Embrace Lakeside Lifestyle

3 Gimbal Court, Wurtulla 4575

House 5 2 2 Auction on site...

Lakeside living awaits the buyer of this stylish contemporary home located in a quiet, private cul-de-sac on Lake Kawana within walking distance of all the...

A Grand Lifestyle Awaits!

5/10 Grand Parade, Parrearra 4575

Town House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Light-filled, stylish and contemporary, this gorgeous townhouse in the well-located "Azure" complex opposite Double Bay Beach on beautiful Kawana Island, would...

GREAT OPTIONS TO ADD VALUE HERE IN PEACEFUL FAMILY FRIENDLY EUDLO!

3 Ash Lane, Eudlo 4554

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Situated close to Eudlo village centre this 3 bed highset home on generous 1012m2 partly fenced lot enjoys elevated views from the front deck with plenty of room...

Mountain Top Location

30 Tindale Avenue, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 3 Auction

Location, timing and opportunity are the ingredients that will make 30 Tindale Avenue sensational buying. This solid, spacious home is located in a quiet...

RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR USEABLE UNDULATING ACREAGE WITH A DAZZLING CHALET STYLE FAMILY HOME!!!

269 Perwillowen Road, Perwillowen 4560

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

After numerous years of raising their family, it is with great pleasure that the vendors of this spectacular property are offering their beautiful 4 bedroom home...

A Warm Country Feel Home Awaits

9 Forsyth Place, Mooloolah Valley 4553

House 4 2 4 $590,000

If at the end of the day you just like to get home and shut yourself away from the outside word, this property is for you. The long driveway with manicured lawns...

Sweet Serendipity - A Real Brightwater Surprise!

30 Lamatia Drive, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 3 2 Auction

Brightwater living offers your dream lifestyle. Nothing compares to waking up every day in a friendly, safe and secure community. Homes like this are highly sought...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

You can do a lot with a little

Refurbished two-bedroom Tewantin home overlooks the park

Rural living, resort style

Exquisite Noosa hinterland property set for auction

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!