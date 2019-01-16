Future looking bright for club

BIG WIN: Noosa Cricket Club's Brett Lea and Jason Toohey with Sandy Bolton, after is was announced the club received a funding grant .

BIG WIN: Noosa Cricket Club's Brett Lea and Jason Toohey with Sandy Bolton, after is was announced the club received a funding grant . Caitlin Zerafa

TEWANTIN-NOOSA Cricket Club's future looks bright after they were successful in obtaining state funding to improve their grounds.

As part of the Get Playing Places and Spaces program the $114,903 will see new lighting and three new practice nets installed at the Read Park complex.

Club president Brett Lea said the funding is a wonderful outcome after years of hard work.

"It's been a long time coming,” Mr Lea said.

"There has been a lot of long hard work over the past 10 years from both our current and previous committees which has culminated in us being successful for this grant.”

Mr Lea said with the new upgrade it will allow them to play more night games.

"We can now also accommodate visiting state sides,” he said.

The club caters for players of all ages, from age five to cricket "veterans” and have a growing female side.

"We are experiencing a lot of growth and have a strong contingency of veteran players,” Mr Lea said.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton it is promising to see the club doing so well.

"They are growing at a rapid rate and have two women's teams,” Ms Bolton said.

"This will add the capacity for the club to accommodate what it's doing now and to allow them to grow into the future.”

"It's great to see so many youngsters out here too.”

Coming from a family of enthusiastic cricket players, Ms Bolton said it is great to see so many women involved in the sport.

"I encourage more women to get on board!”

The Noosa Croquet Club were also successful in obtaining $14,109 to upgrade their irrigation system