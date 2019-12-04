Future Noosa candidates step forward for election

FUTURE NOOSA:. Left to right: David "Fletch" Fletcher, Karen Finzel and Andrew Squires who are standing in the next Noosa election under the one banner.

THREE allied council candidates running under the banner of Future Noosa have been endorsed by outgoing transparency advocate Councillor Ingrid Jackson.

Cr Jackson said she has met with Andrew Squires, Karen Finzel and David 'Fletch' Fletcher, and said they have "extensive experience, maturity and community involvement in their run as independent councillor candidates".

"They share values and policy principles consistent with my own and are high quality candidates with a commitment to carry forward the work I began to enhance openness, governance, accountability and transparency in our council," Cr Jackson said.

"Andrew has had a successful business career in Australia and overseas and is a great contributor to our community in both commerce and the arts.

"Karen is a long-time resident of Pomona, a health care administrator and community leader.

"Fletch served his country with distinction for 20 years in the Australian Defence Force. He was a helicopter crewman who rose to be Army aviation's senior aircrew instructor. He now owns a successful fitness centre in Peregian Beach."

Cr Jackson said she has been assured the candidates will be independent and "free to exercise their own judgment"

"The group ceases to exist after the election," she said.

Cr Jackson said the three candidates have developed a full policy platform that identifies many gaps in the council's service delivery and emphasises concrete action to meet the community's needs and expectations.

"We envisage Noosa Shire as a progressive community valuing social responsibility, the environment and the role of commerce," Mr Squires said.

"As independents we'll pursue our own pathways in the council, but we have important policy areas we are campaigning on in common, covering the environment, traffic management, roads, small business, and openness and accountability.

"The current council does a lot of talking and has a lot plans, but frequently falls down on delivery," he said.

"An effective council needs to ensure that planning triggers action and that ratepayers' funds are not wasted but spent wisely on projects that benefit the whole community."

Ms Finzel said: "We need a council that reaches out and goes the extra mile in responding to residents.

"There must also be more women councillors and a strong and authentic hinterland voice.

"A driving force in my life has been the desire to see people treated fairly and justly. I believe we all want to live in a respectful and positive community.

"The council is not just here to talk about things, it's here to lead and set a good example."

Mr Fletcher said "the military taught me about integrity, honesty, hard work and the importance of teamwork".

"These attributes are just what our council needs. As independent candidates, free of political party connections, we've come together to promote shared vision, values and goals to open up the council to the community and prepare Noosa for the future," he said.

"Noosa requires a council that understands how to maintain an appropriate balance between community, business and the environment and which is open and responsive to the community.

"We believe Noosa Council has some way to travel to achieve these goals and we know we can guide it along the way," he said.