Gai out to write new chapter in Cup history

Hush Writer, left, and Northwest Passage are put through their paces at Moonee Valley on Tuesday. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

GAI Waterhouse realises she is facing one of her greatest challenges in attempting to qualify three-start Japanese recruit Hush Writer for the Melbourne Cup.

Hush Writer will make his Australian debut over 2040m at Moonee Valley on Saturday, having been given a familiarisation gallop by jockey Stephen Baster at the track on Tuesday.

If Waterhouse can qualify the four-year-old stallion for the Melbourne Cup, he'll be lining up for only his sixth or seventh race start. Waterhouse believes he has the ability to do so.

"He's a very exciting horse with an amazing turn of foot," Waterhouse said.

"I've got one thing to do and that's to get him qualified for the Melbourne Cup."

Waterhouse said Hush Writer would back up in The Bart Cummings at Flemington on October 6 to try and win his way into the Melbourne Cup. He is a $51 shot with the TAB.

Waterhouse's husband, Robbie, bought four weanlings, including Hush Writer, in Japan for Western Australia's Mt Hallowell Stud three years ago.

They then sent Hush Writer to France, where he had three runs for a first, second and a third.

At his last start he finished an unlucky third in the Group 2 Prix Hocquart at Chantilly, where Waterhouse said he was a certainty beaten.

"He won't be far away on Saturday as he needs to win money to get into other races," she said.

Gai Waterhouse hopes to qualify Hush Writer for the Melbourne Cup. Picture: Getty Images

She was happy with his work at Moonee Valley, which was a look-and-see assignment on Tuesday.

"He's exceedingly light on his feet, almost like a ballet dancer. He won't be far away," she said.

Waterhouse pointed out that Hush Writer had the same rating as Fiorente when he first joined her stable.

Fiorente ran second in the 2012 Melbourne Cup at his Australia debut and won it the following year, making Waterhouse the first Australian woman to train a winner in the race.

New Zealand's Sheila Laxon was the first female trainer to capture the event, with Ethereal in 2001.